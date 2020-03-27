World / Asia

Rights group assists Indian sex workers during lockdown

Jimme Foundation launches fundraising appeal with the charity Citizens for Justice and Peace

27 March 2020 - 10:35 Roli Srivastava
Stray dogs stand on a deserted street of a residential area as people walk past during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on March 26 2020. Picture: AFP/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
Stray dogs stand on a deserted street of a residential area as people walk past during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on March 26 2020. Picture: AFP/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Mumbai — An LGBTI+ rights group launched a fundraising appeal on Thursday for Mumbai sex workers whose income has been hit by coronavirus, saying it wanted to help other Indians who faced prejudice.

The Jimme Foundation stepped in after a distress call from a charity helping sex workers in the western Indian city, many of them single mothers struggling to feed their children since the world’s second-most populous country went into lockdown.

“As a part of a community that has faced social ostracism, the onus is on us that we stand up with others who also are at the receiving end of prejudice,” said Harish Iyer, founder of the Jimme Foundation.

Iyer, a popular LGBTI+ rights campaigner, said the group had identified nearly 200 families in need of help and was seeking funds to provide sex workers with essentials such as rice, wheat flour, oil and soap.

The appeal launched with the charity Citizens for Justice and Peace is among the first such drives for sex workers in Mumbai- the main destination in India for sex trafficking victims, according to campaigners.

The alert was raised by Kranti, a charity that works with children of sex workers in Mumbai, whose co-founder Bani Das welcomed the move.

“For every one person who knows me, there are three who know Harish [Iyer]. His popularity will help,” Das told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown this week that will go on until April 14 and has raised fears for the hundreds of millions of Indians who rely on a daily wage and will not earn if they cannot go to work.

But even before that, Mumbai had largely shut down with offices closed and people asked not to go out.

Sex workers in other countries have also struggled with measures to stop the spread of the virus.

On Monday, women working in one of the world’s largest brothels in Bangladesh appealed for emergency funding after an official ban on customers.

“Sex workers survive on daily income from customers,” said Das. “They don’t have masks, hand sanitisers, even sanitary pads. They are in a miserable state.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Third of the world under lockdown after India joins in stay-at-home orders

Trump decries enormous economic cost, saying it could destroy the US
World
2 days ago

Delhi’s rebel gyms and bodybuilders give false hope about Covid-19

Some gym owners and their clients believe strong bodies and India’s high temperatures can fight the coronavirus; they can’t
World
3 days ago

How low-paid workers can’t afford the luxury of social distancing

India’s informal workforce of 450-million people a stark example of how social inequality threatens to undermine coronavirus containment efforts
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
China reopens as rest of the world locks down
World / Asia
2.
White farmers welcome offer by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwean doctors, customs officials down tools ...
World / Africa
4.
US indicts Venezuelan president for drug ...
World / Americas
5.
Green Coronaburgers a hit in Vietnam, as virus ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

India to give $23bn in stimulus as virus locks 1.3-billion people down

World / Asia

ILO says coronavirus crisis could wipe out more than 25-million jobs

World

India’s shutdown for Covid-19 cleaves the Asian coal market

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.