JSE firms as it tracks improved global markets
There are encouraging signs that the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus are seeing improvements
07 April 2020 - 12:58
The JSE kept its gains for a second day on Tuesday, taking a lead from its positive global counterparts, as optimism around Covid-19 infection and death rates in a number of countries pushed stocks higher.
There are encouraging signs that the worst-hit countries across the world are seeing significant improvements. A number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Spain fell for the fourth day, with Italy reporting the lowest number of new infections in nearly three weeks.
