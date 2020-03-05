Coronavirus plays havoc with Hollywood’s global schedules

Los Angeles — The crew fled so quickly after last week’s decision to delay filming of Mission: Impossible 7, Paramount Pictures forgot to cancel the welcome party at the opulent Gritti Palace Hotel in Venice, Italy. When a handful of straggling technical workers showed up, they feasted with silver cutlery and exquisite china in a mostly abandoned banquet hall.

That kind of confusion — and needless spending — has been characteristic of Hollywood in the coronavirus era. On-location production work, often planned years in advance, has been rescheduled at great cost. After halting filming in Venice, Paramount said this week that Mission: Impossible shooting scheduled for Rome later in March would also be delayed. And even completed films are in trouble: shuttered cinemas in Asia have forced studios to scrap some premieres and rethink their schedules for the rest of the year.

The biggest setback came on Wednesday when the James Bond sequel No Time to Die was pushed back until November, turning a spring tent-pole movie into holiday-season fare. The film’s backers looked at the state of the global cinema industry — the Chinese market shutdown, and attendance plummeting in France, Italy, Hong Kong and South Korea — and couldn’t stomach putting out a would-be blockbuster for only half the potential audience, according to a person familiar with their thinking.

More films may get pushed back as well, with the hope that coronavirus fears subside in a few months. But no-one can predict how soon government restrictions will be lifted or when moviegoers will be comfortable sitting in a crowded cinemas.

“The thing that’s scary about the coronavirus today is that we don’t know the extent of it,” said Jason Squire, a professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and editor of The Movie Business Book. In Los Angeles alone, six new cases were identified within a week of expanding testing criteria. City and county officials said they are preparing for more infected patients to pop up.