Discovery to pay for all Coronavirus care for members

Discovery Health Medical Scheme, the country’s largest open medical scheme, will fund the costs of tests and treatment for its members who contract the coronavirus.

To be eligible for this cover, however, your illness must be confirmed as a case of what is known as Covid-19.

As the flu season starts in mid-March, more people will start showing signs of flu, which are also the first signs of the coronavirus.

If you suspect you have the virus and are sent for tests, but test negative, your scheme will only provide its usual benefits, which for Discovery members means any costs incurred for tests will be paid from their medical savings accounts.

If you are being tested for the coronavirus, the testing will be done by state laboratories not private labs, however.

As the first case of the virus in SA was confirmed on Thursday, the Council for Medical Schemes confirmed that if you are a member of a scheme and have an uncomplicated infection, your scheme is only obliged to pay for your treatment in line with its benefit rules.

Only if the virus progresses and results in complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure, which are prescribed minimum benefits, will your scheme be obliged to pay for your tests and treatment, Dr Sipho Kabane, the CEO and registrar of the council said.

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach, however, announced yesterday that Discovery Health Medical Scheme had developed the DHMS WHO Global Outbreak Benefit to pay for the diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus in full for all its members.

The scheme worked with the council to quickly change its rules to make the benefit available to all the scheme’s members on all its benefit options, Noach said.

The WHO Global Outbreak Benefit will cover Discovery members for diagnostic testing, testing for influenza, consultations with healthcare professionals and “defined supportive treatment and medicines”.

Noach says in most people the virus presents in a mild form and that resolves “spontaneously”.

He said policyholders covered by Discovery’s primary care plans who are confirmed Covid-19 cases will also have access to full funding for testing and treatment costs for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak.

They will be expected to use healthcare professionals in the plan’s network.

Medical scheme members who have Discovery’s gap cover policy will also be covered for gaps in their cover — notably specialist costs — should they be hospitalised with the virus and no waiting periods will apply, Noach said.

He encouraged members, particularly the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, to have this season’s regular flu vaccine as soon as it arrives in SA.

Discovery has set up on its website an information hub on the virus where any one can access regularly updated accurate information that will help you understand the virus and what is happening.

The administrator has assembled an outbreak committee that is supported by specialists and with the backing of international experts with daily access to the information provided by the WHO and US’s CDC, Noach says.