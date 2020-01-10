World / Asia

Australians urged to evacuate homes as high winds fan fires

Fires on the border of Victoria and New South Wales are poised to merge and create a blaze almost 600,000ha in size

10 January 2020 - 10:35 Colin Packham and Wayne Cole
The Sydney Opera House is shrouded in haze in Sydney, Australia, on January 8 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN
The Sydney Opera House is shrouded in haze in Sydney, Australia, on January 8 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN

Sydney — Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.

Temperatures were expected to shoot well above 40ºC in several parts of the country, accompanied by high winds, threatening to fuel fires that have already left thousands of people homeless.

In the country’s alpine region on the border of Victoria and New South Wales states, two fires were poised to merge and create a blaze almost 600,000ha in size.

“If you can get out, you should get out, you shouldn't be in the remote and forested parts of our state," Andrew Crisp, emergency management commissioner for the state of Victoria, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Emergency alert text messages were sent to 240,000 people in Victoria state alone, telling them to leave, Crisp said. People in high-risk regions in New South Wales and South Australia states were also urged to think about leaving, but authorities had not provided numbers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had given instructions to the military so “that they are to stand ready to move and support immediately."

John White, mayor of East Gippsland, an area that was ravaged by fires on New Year’s Eve, told Reuters that residents were on the move: “People aren’t taking any chances."

Authorities said that conditions would continue to deteriorate across Victoria into the evening as heavy winds whip across the state. Those winds grounded military helicopters that had been assisting with evacuations and supply drops.

Twenty-seven people have been killed and thousands subjected to repeat evacuations as monster — and unpredictable — fires have scorched through more than 10.3-million hectares of land, an area the size of South Korea, since the start of October.

Campaigners have planned protests in several world cities, kicking off in Sydney and Melbourne later on Friday, to highlight their concerns about Australia’s climate change policies.

Reuters

Bushfires flare in southern Australia as heatwave returns

Residents of Kangaroo Island have been advised to leave their homes
World
1 day ago

Australia’s leaders stick to their views on climate action even as bushfires turn skies blood-red

As his country burns, prime minister insists there is no need to cut carbon emissions more aggressively
World
3 days ago

Australia’s fires have become a burning political issue

The best Australia's tone-deaf, coal-supporting prime minister could do was cut his Hawaiian trip short due to his country being razed, write Daniel ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
UK consulate worker says he was tortured when ...
World / Asia
2.
PODCAST | Yengi Lokule of the Rural Finance ...
World / Africa
3.
Australians urged to evacuate homes as high winds ...
World / Asia
4.
How a missile may have caused the Ukrainian plane ...
World

Related Articles

Australian fires’ gases now almost equal those of Amazon fires

World / Asia

Australia’s wildfires, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Australia becomes ground zero for firestorms

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.