Bank of Japan hints at possible rates move in October

Bank of Japan holds rates and warns of increasing downside risks for the global economy

19 September 2019 - 17:12 Agency Staff
Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo – The Bank of Japan on Thursday warned of increasing downside risks for the global economy but held off on further easing, even as European and US peers loosen their credit grip.

The central bank said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, vowing to keep interest rates low at least until the spring of 2020, though governor Haruhiko Kuroda did hint at possible moves in October.

But it warned of headwinds including the prolonged trade war between the US and China, and Britain possibly leaving the European Union without a divorce deal.

Downside risks

“Given that, recently, slowdowns in overseas economies have continued to be observed and their downside risks seem to be increasing, the Bank judges that it is becoming necessary to pay closer attention to the possibility that the momentum towards achieving the price stability target will be lost,” it said in a post-meeting statement.

The statement — released after a two-day meeting — did not include a revision to its July inflation outlook, projecting 1% for the year to March 2020 and 1.3% the following year.

Those figures are far short of the 2% the BoJ has set as its target — a figure seen as key to fueling  the world’s third-largest economy.

Kuroda said in a news conference that fresh easing measures at the October meeting were possible. “If you were asking me if we are becoming more inclined toward further easing, relative to our last meeting, that is correct,” he told journalists.

He also shrugged off the risks of a consumption tax hike scheduled to kick in next month.

“We do not think at this point that the economy would see a significant impact from the consumption tax hike,” he said. “But consumers’ minds are affected by various things. So we need to closely monitor that.”

But some observers have questioned how much more Bank policymakers could do to support the economy.

“Currently, the BoJ has no effective policy options left,” said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

A further cut in its already negative interest rate is “bound to have a detrimental impact on financial institutions and the financial system”, Oshikubo said in a note released before the policy decision.

“Unless the positive side effects outweigh the negative effects, this is not a realistic option,” he said.

The dollar slipped to ¥107,87 from levels above ¥108 seen before the decision.

The European Central Bank unveiled last week a stimulus programme and cut interest rates to support  the sluggish eurozone economy.

On Wednesday the US central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in 2019.

While noting policymakers do not expect a recession, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell vowed to do whatever is needed to keep the economy growing.

The BoJ has unleashed a barrage of stimulus and monetary easing to reach its 2% inflation target but progress has been painfully slow, with policymakers blaming a “deflation mindset” that continues to weigh on the economy.

AFP

 

German’s Bundesbank slams ECB for huge stimulus package

Jens Weidmann accuses the European Central Bank of ‘overshooting the mark’ with its expansionary move to prop up the eurozone
6 days ago

ECB’s Draghi launches new stimulus after unprecedented revolt

The bigger-than-expected stimulus will increase pressure on the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan to ease policy next week
6 days ago

PHILIP STEPHENS: Germany will wait until it’s too late before stepping in with stimulus

Germany is the biggest beneficiary of European integration but it comes with a high price tag
6 days ago

Trade wars and Brexit a ‘profit warning’, Dutch king says in budget speech

Brexit forces the Netherlands to consider raising investments to protect its future
1 day ago

