World / Americas

Fed cuts rates as voting shows division among policymakers

US inflation is projected to be 1.5% for the year, below the Fed's 2% target, before rising to 1.9% in 2020

18 September 2019 - 20:43 Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS

Washington  –  The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time in 2019 on Wednesday in a widely expected move meant to sustain a decade-long economic expansion, but gave mixed signals about what may happen next.

The central bank also widened the gap between the interest it pays banks on excess reserves and the top of its policy rate range, a step taken to smooth out problems in money markets that prompted a market intervention by the New York Fed this week.

In lowering the benchmark overnight lending rate to a range of 1.75% to 2% on a 7-3 vote, the Fed's policy-setting committee nodded to ongoing global risks and "weakened" business investment and exports.

Moderate growth

Though the US economy continues growing at a "moderate" rate and the labour market "remains strong", the Fed said in its policy statement that it was cutting rates "in light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures".

With continued growth and strong hiring "the most likely outcomes", the Fed nevertheless cited "uncertainties" about the outlook and pledged to "act as appropriate" to sustain the expansion.

US stocks, lower ahead of the statement, dropped further, and Treasury yields ticked up from their lows of the day. The S&P 500 was last down 0.64% and the 10-year Treasury note yield inched up to 1.77%.

The dollar gained ground against the euro and yen .

"Another rate cut from the Fed to try to shield the US economy from global headwinds," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "Today’s move was more of a hawkish easing in that the Fed’s median forecasts for rates suggested no more cuts this year, while some officials dissented."

New projections showed policymakers at the median expected rates to stay within the new range through 2020. However, in a sign of ongoing divisions within the Fed, seven of 17 policymakers projected one more quarter-point rate cut in 2019.

Five others, in contrast, see rates as needing to rise by the end of the year.

The divisions were reflected in dissents that came from both hawks and doves.

St Louis President James Bullard wanted a half-point cut while Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George did not want a rate cut at all.

There was little change in policymakers' projections for the economy, with growth seen at a slightly higher 2.2% in 2019 and the unemployment rate to be 3.7% through 2020. Inflation is projected to be 1.5% for the year, below the Fed's 2% target, before rising to 1.9% in 2020.

The rate cut fell short of the more aggressive reduction in borrowing costs that President Donald Trump had demanded from Fed officials, whom he has insulted as "boneheads" who have put the economic recovery in jeopardy.

The Fed also cut rates in July, the first such move since 2008.

Fed officials have said the rate cuts are justified largely because of risks raised by Trump's trade war with China, a global economic slowdown and other overseas developments.

Their aim, they say, is to balance the potential need for lower rates against the risk that cheaper money may cause households and businesses to borrow too much, as happened in the run-up to the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Reuters

Gold is hardly changed as all eyes turn to the US Fed

Gold trades steady as investors await widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut
Markets
1 day ago

Fed to inject $75bn into financial system to staunch repo rate surge

The Fed’s intervention sends the repo rate tumbling back towards zero after surging to as high as 10%
World
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE drops ahead of US Fed interest rate decision

The Reserve Bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday; consensus is for the repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5%
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Fed cuts rates as voting shows division among ...
World / Americas
2.
US homebuilding surges to 12-year high in August
World / Americas
3.
Saudi Arabia says Iranian missiles and drones ...
World / Middle East
4.
What’s up with the Fed?
World

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: ECB easing not necessarily a guide for Lesetja Kganyago

Opinion / Columnists

Scapegoat Fed poised to cut rates again as optimism is tested

World / Americas

US core consumer prices at one-year high, but Fed still seen cutting rates

World / Americas

The US economy slows but other factors show recession unlikely

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.