US navy again sails through Taiwan Strait, angering China

“The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Commander Clay Doss, a spokesperson for the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Beijing had lodged “stern representations” with the US.

“The Taiwan issue is the most sensitive in China-US relations,” he told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the two US ships had sailed north through the Taiwan Strait and that they had monitored the mission.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said there was no cause for alarm. “Nothing abnormal happened during it, please everyone rest assured,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

US warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait at least once a month since the start of 2019. The US restarted such missions on a regular basis in July 2018.

The US has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help provide the island with the means to defend itself and is its main source of arms.

The Pentagon says Washington has sold Taipei more than $15bn in weaponry since 2010.

China has been ramping up pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island, which it considers part of “one China” and sacred Chinese territory, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if needed.