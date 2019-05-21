US grants 90-day licence to Huawei, which founder says means little

Shanghai/New York — The US has temporarily eased trade restrictions on China’s Huawei Technologies to minimise disruption for its customers, a move the founder of the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker says means little because it is already prepared for US action.

The US commerce department blocked Huawei from buying US goods last week, a major escalation in the trade war between the world’s two top economies, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.

The two countries increased import tariffs on each other’s goods over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump said China had reneged on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

On Monday, the US commerce department granted Huawei a licence to buy US goods until August 19 to maintain existing telecoms networks and provide software updates to Huawei smartphones, a move intended to give telecom operators that rely on Huawei time to make other arrangements.

Shares of US suppliers to Huawei including Qualcomm, Intel and Lumentum Holdings rose on Tuesday morning, with the Philadelphia chip index up more than 1%. Radio frequency chip maker Qorvo was the latest US supplier after mobile parts maker Lumentum to halt shipments to Huawei.

It is unclear what the US government extension permits, but if it allows Huawei to keep purchasing components, the company will likely order more to build inventory, said Mark Kelleher, an analyst at DA Davidson.

Huawei is still prohibited from buying American-made hardware and software to make new products without further, hard-to-obtain licences. On Tuesday, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told Chinese state media that the reprieve bore little meaning for the company as it had been making preparations for such a scenario. “The US government’s actions at the moment underestimate our capabilities,” Ren said in an interview with CCTV, according to a transcript published by the Chinese state broadcaster.

The temporary licence suggests changes to Huawei’s supply chain may have immediate, far-reaching and unintended consequences for its customers.

The commerce department said it will evaluate whether to extend the licence period beyond 90 days.

Currency firms

China’s yuan firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as news of the reprieve eased some worries that trade tensions would be further inflamed and inflict deeper losses on the currency.