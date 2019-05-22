WATCH: How the trade war could usher in another global financial crisis

Heightened trade tension between the US and China has sparked the fear that it may fuel the next global financial crisis. Talks to end the trade conflict fell apart earlier in May and US President Donald Trump has no intention of returning to the negotiating table anytime soon and has vowed that China will not become the world’s top superpower under his watch.

John Stremlau, visiting professor of international relations at Wits University, joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on where things are headed and what the spillover effects could be.

Tech company Huawei is the latest casualty of heightened trade tension. World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck joined Business Day TV to discuss the US’s restrictions on the Chinese company.