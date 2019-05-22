World

News Leader

WATCH: How the trade war could usher in another global financial crisis

22 May 2019 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

Heightened trade tension between the US and China has sparked the fear that it may fuel the next global financial crisis. Talks to end the trade conflict fell apart earlier in May and US President Donald Trump has no intention of returning to the negotiating table anytime soon and has vowed that China will not become the world’s top superpower under his watch.

John Stremlau, visiting professor of international relations at Wits University, joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on where things are headed and what the spillover effects could be.

Tech company Huawei is the latest casualty of heightened trade tension. World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck joined Business Day TV to discuss the US’s restrictions on the Chinese company.

John Stremlau, visiting professor of international relations at Wits University, and World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talk to Business Day TV

MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: How to limit the effects of biases on your investment

Emotional discipline, rigorous logic and objective standards can be available in great supply — except when it comes to your own money
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Investors right to fear expropriation

To invoke the constitution as offering protection — as the president does — is rather disingenuous
Opinion
2 days ago

Trump’s tariff threat puts markets on edge

It may be a negotiating tactic ahead of trade talks but it risks misfiring should China retaliate
News & Fox
1 week ago

JSE could open lower on Tuesday as trade tensions escalate

Risk-off sentiment surges on global markets
Markets
1 week ago

Trade tensions likely to weigh on the JSE again on Tuesday

Markets suffer after US blacklists Huawei
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Mnangagwa’s trumpeted $27bn investment delivers ...
World / Africa
2.
North Korea warns US over seized ship
World / Asia
3.
Little traction for May’s last-ditch push for ...
World / Europe
4.
WATCH: How the trade war could usher in another ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.