India scraps adultery law

While very few people have been sentenced for adultery in recent years, the threat of charges has often been used in matrimonial disputes to put pressure on women, lawyers have said.

"Physicality is an individual choice," justice DY Chandrachud, part of the five-member bench, said in the ruling.

The law was based on the concept that a woman loses her individuality once she is married, he said, adding, "adultery is a relic of past".

Petitioner Joseph Shine, a businessman, had challenged the constitutional validity of the adultery law, saying it discriminates against both men and women. By exonerating wives of adultery if done with the consent of their husbands, it discriminates against women and amounts to "institutionalised discrimination", Shine’s petition said.

Shine’s lawyer, Kaleeswaram Raj, said that "there is no empirical evidence that decriminalising adultery threatens the sanctity of marriage", adding that about 80 countries do not consider extramarital affairs to be illegal.

"The judgment unequivocally said the state has no business to interfere in aberrations in relations within a family," Raj, a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court, told Reuters.

Raj said the law has been widely misused even if it has rarely led to a jail sentence. Whenever there are matrimonial discords or claims for maintenance, belligerent husbands have used "malicious prosecution on the ground of adultery", Raj said.

"In such cases, wives are helpless. They are out of the judicial process.

"They cannot defend themselves and the stigma the prosecution casts on them will last forever and that in itself is a punishment as far as the women are concerned."

The court said, however, that the judgment is not to be understood as a licence to have extramarital relations.

"Decriminalising adultery is not licensing adultery," justice Chandrachud observed while hearing the case.

Many Asian countries uphold adultery as a crime. In the US, adultery is still considered a crime in some states.

Reuters