India’s MPs urged to back antihuman trafficking bill

Chennai/Mumbai — Human trafficking survivors are urging Indian parliamentarians to support proposed legislation to fight the crime, after an opposition leader said it could be used to target consenting adults working in the sex industry.

Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor called for further consultations before the bill is presented to parliament. He raised his concerns to Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi in a petition endorsed by thousands of sex workers, hundreds of activists and 30 civil society groups.

Trafficking survivors and activists have rejected the petition, saying the draft legislation focuses on victims and the law would not be used against sex workers unless they were forcing others into the practice.

Campaigners noted the bill had been drafted after years of consultations.

"We urge the government not to hold back passage of this law," said a 23-year-old who was trafficked as a teenager. "Our lives depend on this and we cannot be held hostage to demands of adult sex workers, who choose to work," she said in a statement by the survivors’ organisation Uththaan.

Tharoor’s petition comes two years after the government released the first draft of the bill, initiating consultations with experts and feedback through social media.

The bill was scheduled to be discussed in March but it was not tabled, raising concerns about further delays as political attention shifts to the general election scheduled in 2019.

According to Tharoor’s petition, the bill treats trafficking victims the same as consenting adults in the sex industry and puts them at risk of forced rescues.

Antitrafficking campaigner Sunitha Krishnan said those worries were misguided. "Their apprehension is about livelihoods [of adult sex workers] being hit. If they are running a brothel and have trafficking victims, it will be hit," she said. "But if not, why will it hurt them?"

The petition also reads the proposed law should incorporate more measures that are aimed at investigating and prosecuting traffickers.

Campaigners point out that traffickers could be jailed for 10 years or for life under the law. It also prioritises survivors’ needs and prevents victims, such as women and girls found in brothel raids, from being jailed.

In response to Krishnan’s legal petition, the supreme court directed the government in 2015 to draft victim-centred legislation to tackle trafficking.

