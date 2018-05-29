India’s women are left to fend for themselves — at the country’ economic peril

Crimes against women surged 83% from 2007 to 2016, according to government data, resulting in 39 crimes every hour. Public pressure forced lawmakers to recommend the death penalty for child rapists and they are debating a similar punishment for the rape of women. Many businesses are spending more on transport and other benefits to women. Yet filling all the gaps is hard.

"In most advanced economies there are social structures, better travel infrastructure, better crêches," said Nanda Majumdar, who heads intellectual capital and professional development at law firm Nishith Desai Associates.

Nair said she could have invested earnings from her more lucrative financial career in the property or stock markets. She now runs a public relations business.

In New Delhi, Zeba, 25, is heartbroken after male family members refused to let her go to nursing school after a rape nearby. "Things would have been so different if I was a man," said Zeba. "I would certainly have been richer."

Voices in the wilderness?

Below are excerpts from the women Bloomberg interviewed. In their own voices they show the price India’s women — and its economy — are paying.

Indu Bhandari, 39, lives in Noida, a suburb east of Delhi. Worked for corporations for more than a decade and was in the US before returning to India. I was first abused as a three-year-old by a man who worked at our home. One of my father’s colleagues abused me when I was six years old.

On giving up a well-paid freelance gig: I had to use public transport for part of my travel. There was no separate compartment for women. I remember how one man rubbed himself against me. I punched him. But such an incident shakes you up, disgusts you. I tried to brave it for three months or so. But then decided I’d had enough.

How could I work when I know these things happen to kids in our homes? I had no safe options. So I gave up a lucrative career. I now teach at a school.

There are thousands of mothers who, like me, are working in schools in spite of being qualified to do so many other things.

Sajna Nair, 42, lives and works in Delhi. Given the reported and unreported but whispered stories of abuse and neglect, I remember doing things like requesting neighbours or friends to drop in unannounced to check on my child. But it became tough to balance this paranoia. I simply quit. This country doesn’t care for its daughters and women.

If I had continued, I would have been an associate vice-president or vice-president at some company. And of course, companies have lost the money they invested in training me.

Bloomberg