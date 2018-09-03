China committed to reform and open world economy, says Xi

Beijing — China is still determined to reform and wants to work with all parties to build an open world economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, reiterating Beijing’s message amid a bitter trade war with Washington.

The two countries have been rolling out a series of tariffs on each other’s exports as US President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to tackle a range of issues from the large trade imbalance with China to forced technology transfers.

China has criticised the US for protectionist and unilateral measures and says it will keep opening up its economy, providing a fair and transparent environment for foreign businesses.

Meeting the UN’s secretary-general, António Guterres, in Beijing ahead of a major China-Africa summit, Xi made no direct mention of the trade tensions with the US, referring instead to "unilateralism and protectionism rearing its head".