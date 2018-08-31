Donald Trump on the EU: ‘Almost as bad as China, just smaller’

Washington — The EU’s Jean-Claude Juncker left Washington in late July with a Rose Garden truce — a handshake trade agreement he had good reason to believe would spare the continent from President Donald Trump’s wrath.

It didn’t last.

In a Bloomberg interview on Thursday the US president spoke of the European Union as though it’s likely to be his next target. “Almost as bad as China, just smaller,” he declared.

Trump’s remarks cast doubt on the longevity of his agreement with Juncker, intended to stave off a broader trade war between the US and Europe after the president imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminium earlier this year. The transatlantic dispute has rattled markets and shaken the international order created after World War 2.

Juncker said on Friday morning that he hoped the July “ceasefire agreement” would prevail, but the EU would impose its own tariffs if the US changed course.

Reuters reported on Friday that Juncker told German broadcaster ZDF the EU would not let anyone determine its trade policies. If Washington violated the deal and imposed auto tariffs, he said, “then we will also do that”.

Trump's comments in the Bloomberg interview also illustrate why Trump is still seen as a fickle dealmaker internationally, and raise questions about his ability to ever negotiate with China, or whether a deal with Canada and Mexico to revise Nafta — which appears close — will endure.

In the Oval Office interview, Trump likened a weak euro to China’s renminbi, or yuan, a currency he claims is manipulated to disadvantage US companies and undermine his efforts to right global trade imbalances.

“We’re competing against not only, not only the yuan, we’re competing against the euro,” he said. “They keep dropping, dropping, dropping.”

Trump chided Germany’s Angela Merkel for energy purchases from rival Russia that undermined the Nato alliance she so often has defended to him.

“I told her I think it’s ridiculous that you have a Nato to protect yourself from a certain country and then you’re paying a fortune to that certain country,” Trump recounted. “I said: ‘What kind of a deal is that?’”

Trump rejected overtures made by the EU just hours before the Bloomberg interview to eliminate transatlantic automotive tariffs. He threatened to pull out of the World Trade Organisation and thus severely undercut a global trading system that European powers and the US have spent seven decades building.

“I would say the WTO was the single worst trade deal ever made,” he said.