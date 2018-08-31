Next round of Trump’s tariffs against China likely to take hold next week

Washington — US President Donald Trump wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200bn in Chinese imports as soon as a public-comment period concludes next week, according to six people familiar with the matter.

Asked to confirm the plan in an interview with Bloomberg News in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump smiled and said it was “not totally wrong”. He also criticised management of the yuan, saying China has devalued its currency in response to a recent slowdown in economic growth.

Companies and members of the public have until September 6 to submit comments on the proposed duties, which cover everything from selfie sticks to semiconductors. The president plans to impose the tariffs once that deadline passes, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.

Broadening the tariff battle would mark the most significant move yet in a months-long trade standoff and dent China’s growth prospects. Data released on Friday will allay some concerns over the near-term outlook as China’s official factory gauge unexpectedly strengthened in August following government measures to underpin demand.

“China is more prepared, mentally, this time than it was for the previous round of tariffs,” said Gai Xinzhe, an analyst at the Bank of China’s Institute of International Finance in Beijing. “The scale is enormous and once the tariffs materialise, they will definitely send jitters through financial markets.”

Such unease was already on display on Friday as Asian stocks declined, following losses in the US, where the S&P 500 tested the key 2,900 level. Treasuries, the dollar and the yen held on to gains.

The tariff news damaged already fragile market sentiment amid currency routs in Argentina and Turkey.

Tariffs loom

Some of the people cautioned that Trump has not made his final decision, and it is possible the administration may enact the duties in instalments. The US has so far imposed levies on $50bn in Chinese goods, with Beijing retaliating in kind.

It is also possible the president could announce the tariffs next week, but say they will take effect at a later date. The Trump administration waited about three weeks after announcing in mid-June that it was imposing tariffs on $34bn of Chinese goods before they were implemented. The next stage of tariffs on $16bn of goods took hold in August.