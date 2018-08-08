Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh will not be seen on China’s big screens

Los Angeles/Beijing — China has denied Walt Disney’s request to screen Christopher Robin in the country, a movie that features the honey-loving bear Winnie the Pooh, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

It is unclear why the Chinese government denied the film and Chinese authorities do not provide reasons to Hollywood studios when they reject their movies, the source said.

However, the decision has revived online discussion as censors have in the past targeted the film’s main character, originally conceptualised by English author AA Milne, due to memes that compare the bumbling bear to President Xi Jinping.

China’s culture ministry declined to comment and referred questions to the State Administration of Radio and Television, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China, the world’s second-largest film market, limits the number of foreign-made films allowed into the country to 34 a year. It typically favours action-heavy blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther, two of four Disney films that have played in China so far this year.