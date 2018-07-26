Sky’s stellar results may be incentive Walt Disney needs to up its offer

London — Sky gave Walt Disney another reason to consider bidding higher in the battle for Britain’s top pay-TV company, reporting full-year sales that were in line with analysts’ estimates as it continued to grow the customer base.

Disney CEO Bob Iger is weighing the value of Sky as he considers whether to trump Comcast’s £26bn offer for the broadcaster, part of a wider battle between the US giants for control of the bulk of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

"Today Sky is bigger and doing more for customers than ever before — and we’re proud that is being recognised globally," Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said in a statement on Thursday.

Disney and Comcast are both interested in Sky because it would help diversify their revenues internationally and give them access to Sky’s highly regarded Q box set-top technology and streaming service Now TV.

Sky has 23-million customers in five European countries and a suite of sought-after TV content, including rights to Premier League soccer and premium drama, which would be useful in the fight against online rivals such as Netflix and Amazon.

Whoever wins the tussle for Sky will inherit a growing business: Sky’s full-year revenue was up 5% to £13.59bn and it added more than 500,000 customers in the fiscal year to end-June. The revenue figure was in line with the average of 17 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

A Disney-backed 21st Century Fox bid for Sky — first announced by Fox in December 2016 and raised in July — is currently 6% below Comcast’s rival offer. Disney must give Fox consent to raise the bid, and Fox has until August 9 to formally put its offer to Sky’s shareholders.

Separately, Disney is in pole position to acquire most of Fox, including its existing 39% stake in Sky, after Comcast signalled it would no longer pursue the bundle of Fox assets. Those include Fox’s movie studio and cable networks FX and National Geographic.

