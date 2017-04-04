World / Asia

PRESIDENTIAL HOPES

South Korean liberal wins party primary

1950 is the year that the war started between North and South Korea

04 April 2017 - 05:21 AM Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South Korean human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the liberal Democratic Party primary vote on Monday, setting him on course to become the next president and perhaps take a softer line on North Korea.

Moon has been leading in opinion polls ahead of the May 9 election to succeed impeached Park Geun-hye, who was dismissed in March over a corruption scandal involving family-run conglomerates, or chaebol.

If elected, Moon is expected to soften South Korea’s policy on North Korea and possibly delay the deployment of a US anti-missile defence system that has enraged China and get tough on corporate criminals, including chaebol bosses.

"I will do everything I have to do to look after the failing standard of people’s living, revive the economy and resurrect national security that’s been riddled with holes," Moon said in his acceptance speech.

He said in March, there was no choice but to recognise Kim Jong-un as the leader of North Korea and deal with him.

North and South Korea are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

The North threatens to destroy the South and its main ally, the US.

Reuters

