Google to launch ‘prebunking’ drive ahead of EU elections

The logo of Google LLC at a store in New York, the US, January 20 2023. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
London — Google is preparing to launch an anti-misinformation campaign across five countries in the EU, the company said ahead of the bloc’s parliamentary elections and tougher new rules tackling online content.
In June, EU citizens will elect a new European Parliament to pass policies and laws in the region and legislators fear the spread of misinformation online could sway voters.
France, Poland and Germany accused Russia on Monday of putting together an elaborate network of websites to spread pro-Russian propaganda.
Europe’s Digital Services Act, which comes into force this week, will require very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.
From this northern hemisphere spring, Google’s internal Jigsaw unit, which operates to tackle threats to societies, will run a series of animated ads across platforms such as TikTok and YouTube in five EU countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Building on previous campaigns the company has tested in Germany and central Europe, Jigsaw said the new project was an opportunity to reach citizens in countries with some of the largest number of voters in the EU, using the company’s local expertise in these regions.
The ads will feature so-called “prebunking” techniques, developed in partnership with researchers at the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol, aimed at helping viewers identify manipulative content before encountering it.
Viewers watching the ads on YouTube will be asked to fill in a short multiple-choice questionnaire, designed to gauge what they have learnt about misinformation.
“We’ve spent so much time having these really polarised debates. Our democracy is at stake, and the temperature just keeps getting higher and higher,” said Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw.
“Prebunking is the only technique, at least that I’ve seen, that works equally effectively across the political spectrum,” Goldberg said.
Other measures to control misinformation such as fact checking can add to polarisation because they come after the information has already spread, she added.
In January, an investigation conducted by the EEAS (European Union External Action Service) uncovered 750 incidents of misleading information being deliberately spread by foreign actors, many voicing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Jigsaw’s ads will be translated into all 24 official EU languages, the company said.
The campaign will run for at least one month, with a view to extend it based on reach and performance. Results from the campaign, including survey responses and the number of people reached, are expected to be published in mid-2024.
Google to launch ‘prebunking’ drive ahead of EU elections
Google’s Jigsaw unit will run a series of animated anti-misinformation ads across platforms such as TikTok and YouTube in five EU countries
London — Google is preparing to launch an anti-misinformation campaign across five countries in the EU, the company said ahead of the bloc’s parliamentary elections and tougher new rules tackling online content.
In June, EU citizens will elect a new European Parliament to pass policies and laws in the region and legislators fear the spread of misinformation online could sway voters.
France, Poland and Germany accused Russia on Monday of putting together an elaborate network of websites to spread pro-Russian propaganda.
Europe’s Digital Services Act, which comes into force this week, will require very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security.
From this northern hemisphere spring, Google’s internal Jigsaw unit, which operates to tackle threats to societies, will run a series of animated ads across platforms such as TikTok and YouTube in five EU countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Building on previous campaigns the company has tested in Germany and central Europe, Jigsaw said the new project was an opportunity to reach citizens in countries with some of the largest number of voters in the EU, using the company’s local expertise in these regions.
The ads will feature so-called “prebunking” techniques, developed in partnership with researchers at the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol, aimed at helping viewers identify manipulative content before encountering it.
Viewers watching the ads on YouTube will be asked to fill in a short multiple-choice questionnaire, designed to gauge what they have learnt about misinformation.
“We’ve spent so much time having these really polarised debates. Our democracy is at stake, and the temperature just keeps getting higher and higher,” said Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw.
“Prebunking is the only technique, at least that I’ve seen, that works equally effectively across the political spectrum,” Goldberg said.
Other measures to control misinformation such as fact checking can add to polarisation because they come after the information has already spread, she added.
In January, an investigation conducted by the EEAS (European Union External Action Service) uncovered 750 incidents of misleading information being deliberately spread by foreign actors, many voicing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Jigsaw’s ads will be translated into all 24 official EU languages, the company said.
The campaign will run for at least one month, with a view to extend it based on reach and performance. Results from the campaign, including survey responses and the number of people reached, are expected to be published in mid-2024.
Reuters
UK enters recession as voters go to polls in double test for Sunak
EU drafts rules for Big Tech to curb fake news
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.