Trump executive prepares for jail

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Company takes on established resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for a slice of the $20bn secondary market
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
New York — A longtime executive for Donald Trump is expected to be sent to New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail after being sentenced on Tuesday for helping engineer a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the former president’s real estate company.
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s former CFO, pleaded guilty in August, admitting that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that saved the company and themselves money.
Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced to five months behind bars, after paying nearly $2m in taxes, penalties and interest, and testifying at the criminal trial of the Trump Organization, which was convicted on all counts it faced.
The sentence will be imposed by Justice Juan Merchan, who oversaw the trial in a New York state court in Manhattan. Weisselberg is likely to serve 100 days with time off for good behaviour.
Those days will probably not be easy for Weisselberg, 75, at a jail known for violence, drugs and corruption. Nineteen inmates there died last year.
“You’re going into a Byzantine black hole,” said Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant helping Weisselberg prepare for lock-up.
Five-decade relationship
Many convicts in New York City facing one year or less in jail head to Rikers Island, which lies between the New York City boroughs of Queens and the Bronx, and houses more than 5,900 inmates.
Rothfeld spent more than five weeks at Rikers in 2015 and 2016 as part of an 18-month sentence for defrauding investors and tax authorities when he was CEO of the now-defunct WJB Capital Group.
He now runs Inside Outside, which advises people facing incarceration. Another client is Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood movie producer twice convicted of rape.
After being sentenced, Weisselberg will probably be driven to Rikers and trade his street clothes for a uniform and sneakers with Velcro straps.
Rothfeld said he hopes Weisselberg will be segregated from the general population, and not placed in a dormitory with inmates who may not know him but will know his boss, who is seeking the presidency in 2024.
“Certainly Mr Weisselberg’s 50-year relationship with the former president is on all our minds,” Rothfeld said.
A spokesperson for the city’s department of correction said its mission is “to create a safe and supportive environment for everyone who enters our custody”.
Rikers is scheduled to close in 2027.
Star witness
Weisselberg was the star government witness against his employer.
He told jurors that Trump signed bonus and tuition cheques, and other documents at the heart of prosecutors’ case, but was not in on the tax fraud scheme.
Though no longer CFO, Weisselberg remains on paid leave from the Trump Organization. He testified in November that he hoped to get a $500,000 bonus this month.
Weisselberg testified that the company is paying his lawyers. It is paying Rothfeld as well, a person familiar with the matter said. Rothfeld declined to comment.
Trump wasn’t charged and has denied wrongdoing. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is still investigating his business practices.
Merchan will also sentence the Trump Organization on Friday. Penalties are limited to $1.6m.
Weisselberg remains a defendant in New York Attorney-General Letitia James’ $250m civil lawsuit alleging that Trump and his company inflated asset values and Trump's net worth.
Rothfeld said he advised Weisselberg not to go outside at Rikers because of the risk of violence in courtyards, and not to interject himself into conversations between other inmates.
“The goal is to keep to yourself,” Rothfeld said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trump executive prepares for jail
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is likely to be sentenced to 5 months at Rikers Island prison for tax fraud
New York — A longtime executive for Donald Trump is expected to be sent to New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail after being sentenced on Tuesday for helping engineer a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the former president’s real estate company.
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s former CFO, pleaded guilty in August, admitting that from 2005 to 2017 he and other executives received bonuses and perks that saved the company and themselves money.
Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced to five months behind bars, after paying nearly $2m in taxes, penalties and interest, and testifying at the criminal trial of the Trump Organization, which was convicted on all counts it faced.
The sentence will be imposed by Justice Juan Merchan, who oversaw the trial in a New York state court in Manhattan. Weisselberg is likely to serve 100 days with time off for good behaviour.
Those days will probably not be easy for Weisselberg, 75, at a jail known for violence, drugs and corruption. Nineteen inmates there died last year.
“You’re going into a Byzantine black hole,” said Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant helping Weisselberg prepare for lock-up.
Five-decade relationship
Many convicts in New York City facing one year or less in jail head to Rikers Island, which lies between the New York City boroughs of Queens and the Bronx, and houses more than 5,900 inmates.
Rothfeld spent more than five weeks at Rikers in 2015 and 2016 as part of an 18-month sentence for defrauding investors and tax authorities when he was CEO of the now-defunct WJB Capital Group.
He now runs Inside Outside, which advises people facing incarceration. Another client is Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood movie producer twice convicted of rape.
After being sentenced, Weisselberg will probably be driven to Rikers and trade his street clothes for a uniform and sneakers with Velcro straps.
Rothfeld said he hopes Weisselberg will be segregated from the general population, and not placed in a dormitory with inmates who may not know him but will know his boss, who is seeking the presidency in 2024.
“Certainly Mr Weisselberg’s 50-year relationship with the former president is on all our minds,” Rothfeld said.
A spokesperson for the city’s department of correction said its mission is “to create a safe and supportive environment for everyone who enters our custody”.
Rikers is scheduled to close in 2027.
Star witness
Weisselberg was the star government witness against his employer.
He told jurors that Trump signed bonus and tuition cheques, and other documents at the heart of prosecutors’ case, but was not in on the tax fraud scheme.
Though no longer CFO, Weisselberg remains on paid leave from the Trump Organization. He testified in November that he hoped to get a $500,000 bonus this month.
Weisselberg testified that the company is paying his lawyers. It is paying Rothfeld as well, a person familiar with the matter said. Rothfeld declined to comment.
Trump wasn’t charged and has denied wrongdoing. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is still investigating his business practices.
Merchan will also sentence the Trump Organization on Friday. Penalties are limited to $1.6m.
Weisselberg remains a defendant in New York Attorney-General Letitia James’ $250m civil lawsuit alleging that Trump and his company inflated asset values and Trump's net worth.
Rothfeld said he advised Weisselberg not to go outside at Rikers because of the risk of violence in courtyards, and not to interject himself into conversations between other inmates.
“The goal is to keep to yourself,” Rothfeld said.
Reuters
Trump’s company convicted of tax fraud in New York trial
Jury deliberations begin in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial
Trump ally Tom Barrack’s foreign agent trial starts under Mar-a-Lago cloud
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Trump’s company convicted of tax fraud in New York trial
Jury deliberations begin in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial
Trump was aware of fraud at companies, says prosecutor
Trump ally Tom Barrack’s foreign agent trial starts under Mar-a-Lago cloud
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.