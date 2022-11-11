×

World / Americas

Florida mops up as Tropical Storm Nicole heads inland

About 350,000 homes and businesses were without power while several beachfront homes collapsed

11 November 2022 - 09:58 0Brian Ellsworth and Rich McKay
A general view shows the storm tides at Daytona Beach, before the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole, in Volusia County, Florida on November 10 2022, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Picture: Eric Liebman/Twitter via REUTERS
Miami — Tropical Storm Nicole swept across Florida on Thursday, weakening but still carrying a powerful punch with a mix of heavy rains and fierce winds that downed power lines, flooded homes and left at least two people dead.

As many as 350,000 homes and businesses across Florida were without power on Thursday after the storm struck the Atlantic Coast near Vero Beach, north of Miami, at 3am Eastern Time (8am GMT), as a late-season hurricane packing sustained winds of 120km per hour).

The year’s eighth Atlantic hurricane and its 14th named cyclone system, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm soon after moving inland and later to a depression.

Nicole was expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday and was continuing to bring heavy rains to the southeast, the National Hurricane Center said late on Thursday.

“We’re ready and resources are available for the post-storm needs,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference. “This is still a large storm and it is impacting much of the state.”

Several beachfront homes collapsed in the upscale community of Wilbur-by-the-Sea, just south of Daytona Beach, and several more were left teetering on the brink after surging waves of surf kicked up by high winds undercut the buildings' foundations.

The homes had already been vacated and no-one was injured, Volusia County sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

About 150 residents from two shoreside condominium complexes had been evacuated on Wednesday because the buildings were in danger of collapse from crumbling seawalls, Chitwood said.

In Vero Beach, the Indian River County seat closer to where the storm's centre made landfall, much of the town’s boardwalk was washed out by pounding waves cresting about 9m high.

Volusia and Indian River counties were among several east coast areas hard hit six weeks ago by Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm that initially struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, then swept across the state to the Atlantic, causing about $60bn in damage and killing more than 140 people.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, cautioned residents on Thursday to remain indoors, even if the eye of Nicole had passed.

“There are heavy winds and a potential for tornadoes,” he said.

Moon rocket

Wind gusts clocked at 161km per hour at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, about 120km north of Vero Beach, buffeted a new $4bn moon rocket that NASA left moored to its launch pad to ride out the storm. But NASA said early inspections showed the spacecraft sustained only minor damage such as loosened caulk and torn weather coverings.

By evening, Nicole had veered to the northwest as it churned over central and northern Florida towards the panhandle on the Gulf Coast, with maximum sustained winds clocked at 65km per hour, mainly over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Showers and blustery winds from the storm extended as far away as Atlanta, Georgia’s largest city in the state’s northern tier, by afternoon.

Most of Florida’s 22-million residents remained under various storm warnings and watches. Video showed whitecapping waves barrelling ashore and crashing over beaches as winds whipped electrical lines and the tops of palm trees.

Officials said two people died after coming into contact with a wind-downed power line. About 17,000 utility workers were staged across the state to restore electricity once the storm was over.

State officials opened 15 emergency shelters across the region and activated 600 National Guard troops.

More than 60 school districts across the state were shuttered on Thursday. Orlando International Airport ceased commercial flights on Wednesday while Walt Disney parks and other theme parks were temporarily closed.

Before reaching Florida, Nicole unleashed extensive flooding across much of the Bahamas, including the islands of Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Andros and the Abacos.

The storm was declared a hurricane on Wednesday evening as it made its first landfall on Grand Bahama island in the northwestern corner of the Atlantic West Indies archipelago nation.

Nicole is only the second hurricane on record to make landfall in the continental US after November 4. Hurricane Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida, on November 21 1985, said Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State, on Twitter.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

Reuters

Researchers say climate change made Hurricane Ian worse

Biden says it is likely to rank among the most destructive storms in US history
News
1 month ago

Bermuda under threat from Hurricane Fiona

As the Category 4 storm has left a trail of destruction throughout the Caribbean: at least eight people are dead and Puerto Rico is without power
World
1 month ago

California frets over power use amid punishing heatwave

The US state faces blackouts as power use soars to a record during scorching weather
News
2 months ago
