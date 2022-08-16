White House’s three-part abortion rights plan ropes in men

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Companies that dived into social media early reaped the rewards and the same will apply to the metaverse, which is going to affect almost every department in every company, in the same way that ...
Finance minister is not expected to appear before the commission on the matter yet
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Top US retailer’s revenue rose 8.4% to $152.86bn in second quarter, helped by demand for food and other essentials
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The attempt on the writer’s life is not an isolated incident; those who dared criticise Islamic beliefs have faced similar threats
Crystal Palace player tells of receiving hundreds of abusive messages after Liverpool striker sent off
Failing to reduce CO² emissions to set targets could cost the carmaker as much as $572m in penalties from US authorities
Washington — Cheered by a win in Kansas, where voters decisively rejected an abortion ban, and eyeing November midterms, the White House is promoting a new threefold strategy to protect abortion rights, sources with direct knowledge of the matter say, and it uses a different approach — reaching out to men.
In the new playbook, which has not been previously reported, the Biden administration will lean on two specific federal statutes to sharpen its federal litigation tactics against states that limit abortion; collect data and research on how the restrictions affect women and communicate that to voters; and come up with a consistent messaging plan about how forced pregnancies negatively affect both women and men.
Senior White House officials, advisers and abortion rights advocates have held multiple wide-ranging strategy and engagement calls in recent days, including an August 4 call with nearly 2,000 participants, to hear the administration's plans, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private meetings.
Abortion rights advocates have criticised the Biden administration in the past for being slow to act on a Supreme Court ruling in June that ended the constitutional right to abortion. In recent days, the White House has invested new energy in the issue, they said. Two executive orders along with constant engagement with key stakeholders led by Vice-President Kamala Harris, has assuaged some concerns, they added.
The White House is “really going all the way in trying to promote their message on the issue of abortion in the midterms”, said Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of Georgetown University’s Institute for National and Global Health Law, who has been working with the White House. “They are hoping this will play well among suburban women and that was [President Joe] Biden’s edge in the presidential election.”
A senior White House official said that the administration thinks the issue could get Democrats support from many Republican voters during the midterms.
New litigation strategy
The Biden administration plans to lean on two specific federal statutes, which predated the abortion ruling, to fight its legal challenges: the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) and FDA pre-emption under the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FDCA), the sources said.
EMTALA requires hospitals that accept Medicare funds to provide medical treatment to people who arrive with an emergency medical condition. That includes providing a woman an abortion if her life is in danger.
This law is the backbone of the US justice department’s lawsuit against the state of Idaho, but may be hard to enforce, some legal experts say.
The FDA pre-emption argues states cannot ban an approved abortion drug because federal law pre-empts or overrides state law. More than 30 states have enacted legislation that restricts access to medication.
Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, who also is working with the White House on the issue, said the litigation strategy is key.
“It’s not just executive orders and policies, it’s enforcement,” she said.
Voting, research and messaging
The White House is also crafting plans to replicate the success in Kansas for upcoming races, said the sources. It is closely tracking ballot initiatives in California, Kentucky, Michigan and Vermont, as well as gubernatorial races such as Michigan’s, where abortion has become a central issue, sources said.
Kentucky is one that is witnessing a surge of interest along with California, Timmaraju said.
The White House is compiling research on the physical and mental harms women face if they’re denied access to abortion, as well as the economic impact that forced pregnancies can have on men, women, and families; and plans to communicate that to voters and come up with a consistent messaging plan, sources said.
It will also target men in its messaging, asking them to consider how their sisters, nieces, cousins could be affected if abortions were unavailable, and the costs related to supporting an unplanned pregnancy, in an effort to broaden understanding, the sources said.
In 2020, the National Bureau of Economic Research found that women who are forced to have an unwanted baby face medical costs associated with prenatal care, birth, post-partum recovery in addition to costs associated with raising a child that exceed $9,000 a year.
Another message will be aimed at religious Americans, telling them they don't have to change their faith to support abortion rights, they just need to resist government overreach, they said.
“The idea is to be much more disciplined and consistent in messaging to break through to the everyday American, which many rightfully believe is not happening as effectively,” said one of the sources.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
White House’s three-part abortion rights plan ropes in men
Ahead of midterm elections, Biden administration is compiling research on harms women face if denied access to abortion, as well as how men and families are affected
Washington — Cheered by a win in Kansas, where voters decisively rejected an abortion ban, and eyeing November midterms, the White House is promoting a new threefold strategy to protect abortion rights, sources with direct knowledge of the matter say, and it uses a different approach — reaching out to men.
In the new playbook, which has not been previously reported, the Biden administration will lean on two specific federal statutes to sharpen its federal litigation tactics against states that limit abortion; collect data and research on how the restrictions affect women and communicate that to voters; and come up with a consistent messaging plan about how forced pregnancies negatively affect both women and men.
Senior White House officials, advisers and abortion rights advocates have held multiple wide-ranging strategy and engagement calls in recent days, including an August 4 call with nearly 2,000 participants, to hear the administration's plans, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private meetings.
Abortion rights advocates have criticised the Biden administration in the past for being slow to act on a Supreme Court ruling in June that ended the constitutional right to abortion. In recent days, the White House has invested new energy in the issue, they said. Two executive orders along with constant engagement with key stakeholders led by Vice-President Kamala Harris, has assuaged some concerns, they added.
The White House is “really going all the way in trying to promote their message on the issue of abortion in the midterms”, said Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of Georgetown University’s Institute for National and Global Health Law, who has been working with the White House. “They are hoping this will play well among suburban women and that was [President Joe] Biden’s edge in the presidential election.”
A senior White House official said that the administration thinks the issue could get Democrats support from many Republican voters during the midterms.
New litigation strategy
The Biden administration plans to lean on two specific federal statutes, which predated the abortion ruling, to fight its legal challenges: the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) and FDA pre-emption under the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FDCA), the sources said.
EMTALA requires hospitals that accept Medicare funds to provide medical treatment to people who arrive with an emergency medical condition. That includes providing a woman an abortion if her life is in danger.
This law is the backbone of the US justice department’s lawsuit against the state of Idaho, but may be hard to enforce, some legal experts say.
The FDA pre-emption argues states cannot ban an approved abortion drug because federal law pre-empts or overrides state law. More than 30 states have enacted legislation that restricts access to medication.
Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, who also is working with the White House on the issue, said the litigation strategy is key.
“It’s not just executive orders and policies, it’s enforcement,” she said.
Voting, research and messaging
The White House is also crafting plans to replicate the success in Kansas for upcoming races, said the sources. It is closely tracking ballot initiatives in California, Kentucky, Michigan and Vermont, as well as gubernatorial races such as Michigan’s, where abortion has become a central issue, sources said.
Kentucky is one that is witnessing a surge of interest along with California, Timmaraju said.
The White House is compiling research on the physical and mental harms women face if they’re denied access to abortion, as well as the economic impact that forced pregnancies can have on men, women, and families; and plans to communicate that to voters and come up with a consistent messaging plan, sources said.
It will also target men in its messaging, asking them to consider how their sisters, nieces, cousins could be affected if abortions were unavailable, and the costs related to supporting an unplanned pregnancy, in an effort to broaden understanding, the sources said.
In 2020, the National Bureau of Economic Research found that women who are forced to have an unwanted baby face medical costs associated with prenatal care, birth, post-partum recovery in addition to costs associated with raising a child that exceed $9,000 a year.
Another message will be aimed at religious Americans, telling them they don't have to change their faith to support abortion rights, they just need to resist government overreach, they said.
“The idea is to be much more disciplined and consistent in messaging to break through to the everyday American, which many rightfully believe is not happening as effectively,” said one of the sources.
Reuters
The ‘right to life’ will end up killing women
Mandated monitors mean less chance for US women to have an abortion
Health data privacy at risk after overturning of US right to abortion
Joe Biden signs executive order on abortion
Abortion ruling spurs young men to choose vasectomies
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: States and statuses of surveillance, and the right to choose: tech in a post-Roe world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden to sign order on the use of Medicaid funds for abortions
Republican voters demonstrate Trump’s grip on power in US midterm primaries
JOHN DAVENPORT: Banning abortion just one more disastrous decision US has made ...
Mandated monitors mean less chance for US women to have an abortion
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.