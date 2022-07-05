Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: States and statuses of surveillance, and the right to choose: tech in a post-Roe world The digital tools that opened up the world in fundamental ways can be used to police us B L Premium

It has been less than two weeks since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, in effect paving the way for individual states in the US to limit or ban abortion. Despite the leaked draft ruling in early May, I met the news on June 24 with a jump scare, followed by a deep, spreading despair. I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

I logged off and out of most social media and stuck to my inbox and writing tools instead. I can do that, as a nonpregnant person on the other side of the world from this slow-motion rights heist...