All roads lead to Texas for the self-driving truck industry

Texas in 2017 passed its autonomous vehicle bill permitting the testing and deployment of driverless vehicles without the need for special registration, data-sharing or additional insurance requirements. The law also prevents local cities from imposing additional requirements.

The industry is using the bill as a blueprint when lobbying other states about regulating self-driving vehicles, a Gatik executive and safety researchers said.

Safety proponents warn the companies are trying to pit states against each other by threatening to take jobs to more favourable regulatory environments.

The companies say safety is their highest priority, and testing on public roads allows them to fine-tune and scale their technology under real-world conditions.

There is no known case of an AV-caused crash in Texas, but the state leads the US in yearly fatal trucking crashes, according to US Transportation Department (DOT) data.

Texas boasts some of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas as well as several entry ports from Mexico. It also sits in the middle of one of the busiest US freight routes, Atlanta-Los Angeles, which carries more than 8,500 trucks daily, according to the US DOT. Self-driving companies hope to automate many of those highways.

Property developer Hillwood’s huge AllianceTexas logistics zone near Fort Worth, which includes a freight airport, rail yard and vast regional hubs of Amazon.com, FedEx and UPS, hopes to attract more AV trucking.

TuSimple and Gatik have hubs at the 27,000-acre complex. Hillwood is creating robotruck-friendly infrastructure by minimising left turns that are more complex, because they cut through traffic, installing 5G networks and building AV-specific warehouse docks, said Ian Kinne, Hillwood’s logistics innovation director.

For trucking companies, Texas’ collaborative regulatory regime explains much of its attraction.

“There are other states that have really great ports or connections, but they don't have the same regulatory environment that Texas has,” said Aidan Ali-Sullivan, Waymo’s state policy manager.

With federal AV regulation stalled for several years, it has been left to individual states to figure out policies.

Cutting corners

Waymo, Aurora, TuSimple and Gatik said they are in constant contact with Texas state and local officials.

“The state is not being laissez-faire about the operation of these vehicles, they have to comply with traffic laws,” TxDOT’s Anderson said.

The state created an industry task force with some 200 members, including AV companies, automakers, researchers and regulators, with the goal of preparing Texas for self-driving vehicles.

The industry has been lobbying other states such as Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania to copy this approach.

“It's a well-structured model and approach for other states to adopt,” said Richard Steiner, Gatik’s policy chief.

Kansas signed its own bill into law last month. The governor’s office could not be reached for comment.

Carnegie Mellon engineering professor Phil Koopman, who tracks AV regulation, opposed bills in Kansas and Pennsylvania.

“Even if [the companies] have the best of intentions, they face unimaginable economic pressure to cut corners,” he said.

Greg Winfree, agency director of Texas A&M University’s Transportation Institute, said he saw no indication companies were rolling out their technology irresponsibly.

Winfree, also part of the state-led AV task force, is now working on campaigns to inform Texans about the technology that will soon be among them.

“We need to get to a point where seeing a self-driving vehicle is not a cause for alarm, or photo taking and filming,” he said.

Reuters