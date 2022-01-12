World / Americas

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surged 33% in the past week, says CDC

Deaths are up by about 40% but are unlikely to be caused by the Omicron variant, says CDC director

12 January 2022 - 22:44 Jeff Mason and Katharine Jackson
A healthcare worker checks in a resident arriving to receive a Covid-19 test in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US, January 11 2022. Picture: GEORGE FREY/BLOOMBERG
A healthcare worker checks in a resident arriving to receive a Covid-19 test in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US, January 11 2022. Picture: GEORGE FREY/BLOOMBERG

Washington — Covid-19 hospitalisations in the US have increased by about 33% and deaths are up by about 40% from a week earlier, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky, speaking on a media call, said Covid-19 cases, driven by the fast spreading Omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks.

“The magnitude of this increase is largely related to the Omicron variant, which now represents about 90% of the Covid-19 cases in the country,” she said.

Hospitalisations have been on the rise since late December as Omicron surpassed the Delta variant as the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, though experts say Omicron will likely prove less deadly than prior iterations.

The recent increase in Covid-19 deaths is probably a lagging effect of the Delta variant, which was surging before Omicron took hold in the US in December, Walensky said.

With Delta and other prior variants, deaths have lagged behind infection rates by a few weeks.

“We may see deaths from Omicron but I suspect that the deaths that we’re seeing now are still from Delta,” Walensky said, adding that it will take time to understand how Omicron affects coronavirus death totals.

She said guidance on mask-wearing was unlikely to change.

The US  reported 1.35-million new coronavirus infections on Monday, shattering the global record for daily cases in any one country. Last week, hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients were up by 45% and stood at more than 111,000, a figure not seen since January 2021.

“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. “Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalisation and death.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration  announced a new set of measures to keep school classes open, including doubling Covid-19 testing capacity in schools with 10-million more tests.

The wave of infections has disrupted plans for students and teachers to return to school and for workers to go back to the office.   

Critics have accused President Joe Biden of not focusing enough on testing in the fight to control surging Omicron cases and hospitalisations, amid growing reports of acute shortages of test kits around the country.

Other steps announced on Wednesday include CDC and states working together to meet demand for additional tests for school districts. The first such deliveries will be made later in January, the administration said.

The administration said it had so far distributed $10bn in resources to states for testing at schools, funding that was included in the coronavirus legislation signed into law in 2021. The White House said those efforts had resulted in 96% of schools being able to open in-person classes this month, up from 46% of schools in January 2021.

Reuters 

Jerome Powell’s less confident tone moves oil and stocks higher

‘The market isn’t moving on Omicron but on earnings, Fed and economic data,’ one analyst says
Markets
10 hours ago

Sweden tightens Covid-19 measures as Omicron squeezes healthcare

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announces new curbs as the country registers record cases fuelled by the Omicron variant
World
2 days ago

BlackRock sees Omicron ‘silver lining’ and says Fed rate-hike fears are overblown

The world’s biggest money manager says the Fed will remain ‘tolerant’ of price pressures
Companies
1 day ago

Hong Kong unveils further steps to curb spread of virus

City to shut schools and offer vaccines to children over five years old
World
1 day ago

Fast-moving Omicron infections cross 1-million mark in Australia

Health systems are coping despite country dealing with serious case volumes, premier Scott Morrison says
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Booze party poses the biggest threat yet to Boris ...
World / Europe
2.
Rwanda agrees to work more with Mozambique to ...
World / Africa
3.
Peter Hain urges UK to freeze Bain contracts over ...
World / Europe
4.
About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
5.
Air France suspends flights to Mali on security ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Rapid spreading of Omicron puts Europe’s healthcare under pressure

World / Europe

Vaccine sceptics slammed across Europe as Omicron spreads

News

Dozens of African states battle to turn Covid-19 supplies into inoculations

News

Germany set to tighten up in the face of Covid surge

News

US hospitals scramble to find staff as Covid tightens labour squeeze

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.