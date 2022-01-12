Market data — January 12 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Appeals for state funding to restore hospitals crippled by fires and looting go unheeded
Acting top judge gives hard-hitting reply after column refers to slaves serving their oppressors
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
Black-owned property investor, manager and developer Akani Properties has been on an acquisition trail as landlords offload assets
Sales accelerated 22% in 2021, outperforming even the most optimistic forecast at the start of the year
The private sector has the skills and financial resources to get the cogs of the economy turning
Deaths are up by about 40% but are unlikely to be caused by the Omicron variant, says CDC director
Swing bowler grabs five wickets to drag visitors back into the contest
More than 300,000 Porsches found new owners worldwide, with sales of the electric Taycan more than doubling
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
