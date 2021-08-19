GM workers in Mexico reject union in first test of trade pact

Mexico City — Workers at a General Motors (GM) truck plant in central Mexico have voted to scrap their collective contract, opening the door for them to oust one of Mexico’s largest labour organisations as their union under a new trade deal.

The vote, with safeguards agreed upon by Mexico and the US to ensure a fair vote, was the first test of labour rules under an accord that replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

The outcome marks a defeat for one of the most powerful unions in Mexico while representing an opening for workers to freely choose independent groups they feel will best fight for their interests.

An initial vote in April was suspended after Mexico’s labour ministry found irregularities in the process, prompting the US to lodge the first complaint under the labour enforcement mechanism of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which took effect in 2020.

The unionised workers will keep the same terms for pay and benefits as they seek new representation or create a union from scratch. Choosing a new union will require another vote, in which the current union could also vie to take back the contract.

Of 5,876 GM employees who cast ballots in the vote at the plant in the city of Silao, 3,214 workers rejected the bargaining agreement while 2,623 workers voted to keep it, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Many workers who campaigned for the “no” vote said their current union did not fight hard enough for better salaries at the plant that produces thousands of profitable trucks a year.

The ballot count was led by the plant’s Miguel Trujillo Lopez union — part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM) — alongside observers from the labour ministry, Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Neither the union nor GM immediately replied to requests for comment.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which represents thousands of GM’s US workers, said the vote marked a win on both sides of the border.