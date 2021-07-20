World / Americas

Delta variant behind more than 80% of new US cases, says Anthony Fauci

Senator spars with US infectious diseases expert Fauci over origins of coronavirus as hearing told US daily death toll up nearly 48%

20 July 2021 - 22:03 Carl O'Donnell and Mrinalika Roy
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, DC, the US, July 20 2021. Picture: J SCOTT APPLEWHITE/BLOOMBERG
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, DC, the US, July 20 2021. Picture: J SCOTT APPLEWHITE/BLOOMBERG

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new US Covid-19 cases, but the authorised vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, said top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci during US Senate hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican US senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Paul, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab.

“If caught lying to Congress ... the US criminal code creates a felony and a five year penalty,” Paul said to Fauci during the hearing.

Fauci, who has been mostly calm and diplomatic in past responses, this time shot back: “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress ... (and) you do not know what you're talking about.” The exchange featured raised voices and pointed fingers.

The origin of the novel coronavirus has become a heated partisan issue in the US, with Republicans urging further inquiries into whether it was developed in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Biden in late May called on aides to investigate the origins of the virus and to report back to him within 90 days. The more prevalent theory is that the virus originated in animals, possibly bats, and was passed on to humans.

The more contagious Delta variant was first found in India earlier in 2021. It has since become the dominant version of the virus in the US and many other countries. It has been detected in more than 90 nations worldwide.

Deaths from Covid-19 in the US have averaged 239 per day over the past week, nearly 48% higher than the previous week, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said during the hearing.

States should continue to hold on to their inventories of unused vaccines as manufacturers are working to determine the shelf life of their shots, Janet Woodcock, the acting director of the US Food and Drug Administration, said during the hearing.

Large quantities of unused US vaccine supplies are facing expiration in the coming weeks if the shelf life is not extended.

The CDC is reviewing data from multiple groups of vaccinated people to determine how long protection from Covid-19 shots lasts and will use that information to make a determination on the potential role of additional booster shots, Fauci said.

Reuters 

Argentina Covid-19 strategy under scrutiny as death toll passes 100,000

Argentina decided in March to delay the second jab by three months to reach as many people as possible with a first dose
World
4 days ago

Nigeria puts six states on ‘red alert’ as Covid-19 cases rise

The alert allows authorities to restrict celebrations and gatherings as Nigeria faces a  Covid-19 third wave
World
2 days ago

Test-and-trace app plays havoc with UK companies

More than half-a-million people advised to isolate in a single week, regardless of their vaccination status
World
2 days ago

Australia’s Morrison repeats call for probe of where Covid-19 came from

Australian leader's renewed call for an investigation may further damage the country's fraught relationship with China
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Five things to watch for as London reopens
World / Europe
2.
Nigeria puts six states on ‘red alert’ as ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe suffers shortages after SA’s transport ...
World / Africa
4.
Ethiopia completes second filling of ...
World / Africa
5.
Toyota cans Games TV ads due to lack of public ...
World

Related Articles

Fed signals focus on jobs amid ‘brief’ price surge

World / Americas

WHO says countries are ordering booster shots while others need first jabs

World

WHO Africa head says Covid-19 cases have surged 20%, with worse to come

World / Africa

Covid reverses 30 years of progress in India’s economy

World / Asia

Boris Johnson announces end to most Covid-19 restrictions from July 19

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.