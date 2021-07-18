World / Africa

Nigeria puts six states on ‘red alert’ as Covid-19 cases rise

The alert allows authorities to restrict celebrations and gatherings as Nigeria faces a Covid-19 third wave

18 July 2021 - 22:39 Felix Onuah
Dr Ngong Cyprian receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Abuja, Nigeria, March 5 2021. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
Lagos — Nigeria has put six states on “red alert” after seeing a rise in Covid-19 infections, a government official said, urging people to curb gatherings and hold prayers outside mosques during this week's Muslim festival Eid-el-Kabir.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is like most parts of the continent now facing a Covid-19 third wave after detecting the more transmissible Delta variant.

The head of the presidential steering committee on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, said Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory had been placed on red alert as part of preventive measures against the pandemic.

A red alert allows authorities in the states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum.

“These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria,” Mustapha said in a statement.

Mustapha said there was potential for wider spread of the virus during the Eid-el-Kabir gatherings and said Friday prayers should be held outside local mosques.

He also suspended Durbar, an annual Muslim festival in northern Nigeria, which is marked by colourful horse riding events watched by large gatherings.

Last week, Nigeria recorded 169,329 official cases and 2,126 deaths. The official tally is not considered to be reliable as many cases go unreported. The country expected to receive nearly 8-million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of August, including from a US government donation.

Reuters 

Access to mRNA vaccines remains a challenge for many countries

A handful of facilities in the US and Western Europe account for almost all the world’s mRNA vaccine supply, leaving many countries in a race to ...
World
1 day ago

Medics in Covid-19 ward overwhelmed amid worst infection wave yet

Hospitals in Johannesburg are full and doctors say they have never had to deal with so many Covid-19 infections at once
National
5 days ago

Tunisian garment workers hang on by a thread

Staff owed months of pay as factories, which mainly supply European fashion brands, fire thousands of workers amid pandemic
World
5 days ago

World hunger and malnutrition soared in pandemic-hit 2020, say UN agencies

The number of undernourished people rose to about 768-million in 2020 —  equivalent to 10% of the world’s population
World
6 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Faster vaccination an economic imperative

The lack of access to jabs in SA is a political market failure
Opinion
1 week ago
