Four ISS astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

02 May 2021 - 22:25 Frances Kerry
Nasa astronauts Shannon Walker, left, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule onboard the SpaceX recovery ship shortly after landing in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, the US, May 2 2021. Picture: NASA/BILL INGALLS/REUTERS
Four astronauts returned safely to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) early on Sunday in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, parachuting to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) said.

Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed in partnership between Nasa and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, the agency said in a statement.

The crew — Nasa’s Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi — had launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 15, propelled by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The trip to space was a first for Glover, who also became the first black astronaut assigned to a full rotation on the space station. 

The capsule, dubbed Resilience by the crew, splashed down in darkness off the coast of Panama City, Florida.

The mission was part of Nasa’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla. 

Four astronauts head to the ISS on a used SpaceX rocket

The voyage marks another milestone in human space travel and SpaceX’s success at re-usability in the launch business
Nasa Ingenuity helicopter in first-ever flight on Mars

Miniature rotorcraft’s flight on Red Planet marks a 21st-century ‘Wright Brothers moment’, says Nasa
Space economy slow to take off but growing by leaps and bounds

There will be major advances in the sector, with cheap reusable launch vehicles slashing launch costs
