SpaceX’s prototype for passenger rocket explodes on landing

10 December 2020 - 09:55 Joey Roulette
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, US on December 9, 2020. REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS
Washington — SpaceX’s Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Wednesday after an otherwise successful test launch from the company’s rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-storey-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private space company to carry humans and 100 tonnes of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The self-guided rocket blew up as it touched down on a landing pad after a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 12,500m, propelled by three of SpaceX’s newly developed Raptor engines for the first time. But the company did not confirm if the rocket had flown that high.

Musk said in a tweet immediately after the landing mishap that the rocket’s “fuel header tank pressure was low” during descent, “causing touchdown velocity to be high”.

He added that SpaceX had obtained “all the data we needed” from the test and hailed the rocket’s ascent phase a success.

SpaceX made its first attempt to launch Starship on Tuesday, but a problem with its Raptor engines forced an automatic abort just one second before lift-off.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 120.09m tall when mated with its superheavy first-stage booster, is the company’s next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle — the centre of Musk’s ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

Nasa awarded SpaceX $135m to help develop Starship, alongside competing vehicles from rival ventures Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Leidos-owned Dynetcis.

The three companies are vying for future contracts to build the moon landers under Nasa’s Artemis programme, which calls for a series of human lunar explorations within the next decade.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has been buying up residential properties in the Boca Chica village situated just north of the US-Mexico border in southeastern Texas to make room for his expanding Starship facilities, which Musk envisions as a future “gateway to Mars”.

Musk has faced resistance from Boca Chica residents unwilling to sell their homes.

Reuters

Life
Opinion
Companies
World
World / Africa
World / Europe
World / Europe
World / Europe
World / Americas

