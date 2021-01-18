Companies

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit sends first satellites into space

18 January 2021 - 21:08 Charlotte Ryan
A Virgin Orbit jet during a test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites, in Mojave, California, the US, January 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS
A Virgin Orbit jet during a test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites, in Mojave, California, the US, January 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS

Billionaire Richard Branson’s orbital-rocket system put its first satellites into space, after a previous attempt failed in May.

Virgin Orbit said a Boeing 747, named Cosmic Girl, took off from California on Sunday carrying the company’s LauncherOne rocket, which was then released and ignited before successfully reaching orbit. It then deployed its payload: nine miniature satellites known as CubeSats developed by Nasa.

“LauncherOne has now completed its first mission to space,” the company said on Instagram. “Today’s sequence of events for #LaunchDemo2 went exactly to plan.”

The successful launch will come as a boost for the company and for Branson, who has seen the Covid-19 pandemic deal a brutal blow to his leisure and travel assets.

The company ultimately plans to use the rockets to put small satellites into space and compete with ground-based launches such as those from Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

A first demonstration of LauncherOne in May saw the rocket lose ignition shortly into flight due to a breach in a high-pressure line carrying liquid oxygen to the engine. This time, the company said the engine ignition was “perfectly executed”.

Bloomberg

Cathie Wood’s space plan boosts Branson’s stake in Virgin Galactic

Wood’s Ark Investment Management says it is starting a space-focused exchange-traded fund
4 days ago

What airlines are doing to head off 2021 turbulence

Fewer flights, smaller planes, reduced big-city connections and fare wars are all on the cards
1 week ago

After a very good 2020, Tesla goes even higher in first trading session of 2021

The electric carmaker’s stock’s meteoric rise was supported by five straight quarters of profit
2 weeks ago

