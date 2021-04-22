Lesson from Brazil: Covid-19 will come for the young next

Rio de Janeiro/Brasília — Rodolpho Sousa, a 28-year-old Brazilian lawyer, had been working from home near Rio de Janeiro when, in late February, one of his clients was jailed. Covid-19 was hitting the prison and he was worried about her, less about himself. He went there to get her out.

His cough started a few days later and wouldn’t quit. He went to an emergency clinic where, his lungs down to half their capacity, he was diagnosed with Covid-19. In the two days he waited for a hospital transfer, he was witness to an infernal scene — patients his age dying on either side of him.

“There was a woman who was 23 next to me and we spoke,” he said. “She started coughing and coughing, and the doctors closed the curtain between us. Later they took her out in a black body bag. I was completely terrified.”

As in most countries, the pandemic in Brazil hit the elderly and immuno-compromised first and hardest. But in the past couple of months, the nation that has stood out as nearly a worst-case scenario for caseloads, deaths and public policy, has shown where the global plague may be headed: for the young.

In March, 3,405 Brazilians aged 30 to 39 died from Covid-19, almost four times the number in January. Among those in their 40s, there were about 7,170 fatalities, up from 1,840, and for those 20-29, deaths jumped to 880 from 245. Those under 59 now account for more than a third of Covid-19 deaths in Brazil, according to research firm Lagom Data. As the elderly get vaccinated, their deaths have fallen by half.

There are many causes for the alarming shift but one appears to be that the young have trouble accepting they are at risk.

“Because they’re young and the virus first infected the elderly population, they don’t believe or don’t want to believe that it can be serious,” said Dr Suzana Morais, a cardiologist in Rio de Janeiro. “I’ve seen many young patients who are surprised. Others are aware but take risks.”

It’s also true that after months of government aid and staying home, the money is running out and people have to work again, exposing them to risk in a society that hasn’t done well at imposing masks and social-distancing.

After Sousa recovered, his mother got Covid-19 bad and survived at home. His father, 63, a marathon runner, was hospitalised. He died last week.