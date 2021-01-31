Republican senators propose $600bn stimulus compromise to Biden

Washington — Ten Republican senators have proposed an alternative plan for Covid-19 economic stimulus costing about $600bn that they say would gain bipartisan support, and urged a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss it.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a Covid-19 relief framework that builds on prior Covid assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote in the letter dated Sunday.

The senators said they plan to unveil their plan on Monday, but offered some details, including a proposal for direct stimulus cheques of up to $1,000, on Sunday talk shows.

“We’ve received the letter and certainly will be reviewing it over the course of the day,” Brian Deese, the director of the White House national economic council, told CNN.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who spoke to Biden last week by phone, is leading the effort. The group includes senators considered centrist, such as Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, but more conservative Republicans as well.

Having 10 Republicans on board is significant because that’s the number to reach 60 votes in the Senate to pass bills under normal procedures, assuming the chamber’s 50 Democrats would be on board.

It offers hope for a quick bipartisan bill to deal with urgent needs, including expiration of unemployment benefits, even as Democrats are free to pursue the rest of the Biden proposal using a partisan budget tool.

Biden is “absolutely willing to negotiate”, Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s council of economic advisers told Fox News.

“Glad to hear from this letter that they’re on board, but we need to learn a lot more about it. Right now, we are in a position where delay and inaction are the enemy of moving forward,” Bernstein said.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the ten Republicans who signed the letter, said that the proposal comes to “about $600bn” and is “very targeted”.

A Republican aide earlier pegged the cost at between $500bn to $600bn range, against Biden’s plan for a $1.9-trillion stimulus that GOP legislators have rejected. An official score hasn’t yet been completed.

The group said in their letter that they’re in favour of $160bn for Covid-19 control measures and for some form of more targeted direct stimulus cheques.

Cassidy suggested the stimulus payments would be as high as $1,000 dollars, he said, adding that “there’s been very good analysis that above a certain income level, that money’s not spent”.

Biden has proposed $1,400 cheques, topping up $600 payments made as part of a December stimulus package.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is threatening as soon as Tuesday to move the Senate towards the budget process, which would allow 50 Democrats to pass some parts of the Biden plan without any Republican co-operation.

Reconciliation debate

Republican used budget reconciliation to pass tax reform and in an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act during the Trump administration.

There are limits on what can be done in budget reconciliation and spending on health care and education, and state and local aid may be excluded.

The GOP aide, who asked not to be identified, said that if Biden took up the Republicans’ proposal he could attempt some of more contentious elements of his plan later via reconciliation.

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, another of the Republicans who joined the compromise proposal, said on Sunday that reverting to reconciliation would create more partisanship in Washington.

“If you can’t find bipartisanship on Covid-19, I don’t know where you can find it,” Portman told CNN.

The Republican plan would have “all of the health-care funding that President Biden has in his proposal,” Portman said, without offering details. Cassidy said the proposal would match Biden’s suggested funding for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Republicans have raised objections to Biden’s attempt to use the package to raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour as well as proposals to expand child tax credits and provide aid to state and local governments.

Other senators signing Sunday’s letter were Todd Young of Indiana, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Bloomberg