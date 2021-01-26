World

Biden commerce pick will take ‘aggressive’ action on China

Gina Raimondo wants enforcement actions to combat unfair trade practices from China and that undercut American manufacturing

26 January 2021 - 13:11 David Shepardson
Gina Raimondo. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Gina Raimondo. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Washington — President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the US commerce department will pledge to take “aggressive” action in response to trade practices from China.

Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo will tell the US Senate commerce committee the US must “take aggressive trade enforcement actions to combat unfair trade practices from China and other nations that undercut American manufacturing”, according to a copy of her written testimony.

The commerce department under former president Donald Trump took aim at China on numerous fronts, adding dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, including telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies, the country’s top chipmaker SMIC, and drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology.

If confirmed, Raimondo will inherit the Trump administration’s unsuccessful effort to bar US app stores from offering Chinese-owned TikTok or WeChat for download.

Three US judges blocked commerce department orders issued under Trump that sought to bar new downloads of the two apps and impose restrictions on WeChat and TikTok that would effectively bar their use in the US. Those rulings are now on appeal before US circuit courts.

Under pressure from the US government, ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalise a deal with Walmart and Oracle to shift TikTok’s US assets into a new entity to address US security concerns.

At a press briefing on Monday, Biden spokesperson Jen Psaki did not answer when asked about the status of the existing executive order that aims to require ByteDance to divest Tiktok’s US assets but said she would follow up.

“We need to play a better defence, which must include holding China accountable,” Psaki added.

The commerce department and its bureaus have about 46,000 employees, which also includes the US census bureau, national oceanic and atmospheric administration, national weather service and the foreign commercial service. It also helps negotiate trade agreements, and enforces laws on trade and national security. 

Reuters

Vietnam looks to Biden for closer ties with the US as China rises

The communist country, which is reshuffling its cabinet at a nine-day congress, knows the US is vital if Vietnam is to grow its economy
World
3 hours ago

Xi Jinping signals at Davos there will be no change in China’s course

Xi says leaders should abandon ‘ideological prejudice’ amid growing western criticism
World
19 hours ago

China sanctions Trump officials including Mike Pompeo

Officials on the list were instrumental in shaping the Trump administration’s more confrontational stance towards China
World
5 days ago

Janet Yellen urges legislators to ‘act big’ on Covid relief package

The Treasury nominee says with rates at historic lows, ‘the smartest thing we can do is act big’ in support of Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion stimulus ...
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Death toll from Storm Eloise rises in south-east ...
World / Africa
3.
Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as ...
World / Africa
4.
Thousands displaced as tropical storm Eloise ...
World / Africa
5.
Russia and China offer vaccines to broke ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Why Joe Biden’s climate alarmism is almost entirely wrong

Opinion

Global chip shortage hampers China’s mining of bitcoin

World / Asia

Trump administration scraps plans to blacklist Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu

World / Americas

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after protests at the Capitol

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.