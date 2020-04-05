US spending spree on health equipment sparks global outrage

In another case, an order of 200,000 masks bound for Germany was diverted to the US, Berlin secretary of the interior Andreas Geisel said, calling it an “act of modern piracy”.

In a statement on Friday, Geisel said the consignment had been “confiscated” in Bangkok and said: “Even in times of global crisis you shouldn’t use Wild West methods.”

However, on Saturday his office rowed back, saying it was still trying to clarify the circumstances of how the masks, which were ordered from a German wholesaler and not from US manufacturer 3M, had been diverted.

A spokesperson for 3M said the company had no evidence its products had been seized.

Asked by Reuters about the 200,000 masks at a daily briefing on Saturday, Trump said “there has been no act of piracy”.

Above market price

A US department of homeland security official said US companies and the government have been paying above market price for much of the gear bought overseas.

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter, said the US would not stop buying “until we have way too much” and could still be searching out protective gear abroad through August.

“We’ve gotten our hands on every bit of it that we can,” the official said.

Lea Crager, a spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is co-ordinating the search for medical supplies abroad, said disasters often lead to price increases for certain goods.

“If it causes some sort of a supply chain disruption, you’re going to see costs rise for an essential commodity,” Crager said. “It just happens.”

In Brazil, health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said this week that China had ditched some Brazilian equipment orders when the US government sent more than 20 cargo planes to the country to buy the same products.

“Our purchases, which we expected to complete in order to be able to supply, many were dropped,” said the minister in an interview on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mandetta said Brazil had finally succeeded in placing a 1.2-billion reais order for equipment, though it will only be delivered in 30 days.

Cash in hand

A second German source employed by a company now helping Merkel’s government to order masks said the last weekend of March had been a turning point, and drew a link with the US’s increased presence in the market.

Contracts no longer guaranteed delivery, the source said, adding: “Demand is much, much bigger than supply.”

In France, three regional leaders painted a similar picture. Jean Rottner said it was a constant fight to ensure mask orders arrived in his Grand Est region, where the outbreak first took hold before spreading west towards Paris.

He said consignments were changing hands at the last minute.

“On the (airport) tarmac, the Americans get out their cash and pay three or four times what we have offered,” Rottner told radio RTL France on Wednesday.

Rottner’s counterpart in the greater Paris region, Valerie Pecresse, said she had been beaten to an order by a country with deep pockets, though she did not name the US.

