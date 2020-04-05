Companies / Industrials Covid-19 Denel among SA companies ramping up production of medical ventilators The virus, which has infected more than 1.2-million people around the world, has created a surge in the need for more ventilators BL PREMIUM

SA companies are ramping up efforts to design and produce medical ventilators, which some Covid-19 patients will need to remain alive.

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel said on Sunday it is mobilising its resources and expertise towards a priority project for the local design and development of ventilators in support of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.