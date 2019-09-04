Donald Trump hardens tone on China as trade war dents economy

Washington — Amid fresh signs his trade wars are rattling the US economy, President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent stern warnings to China, urging the Pacific power not to drag its feet in trade negotiations.

After a month of escalations in the year-long battle with Beijing, Trump sent a Twitter blitz saying Chinese negotiators may be holding out for a better deal in hopes he will be voted out in next year’s presidential elections.

The latest invective from the White House ended the more conciliatory tone struck last week by both sides, which had helped soothe markets.

“While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration... 16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies,” Trump said, claiming China’s deteriorating economy could ill afford to wait.

“And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!”