World / Americas

Trump says he’ll probably declare national emergency over wall deadlock

A quarter of the federal government has shut down for the 20th day in the standoff

10 January 2019 - 19:49 Patricia Zengerle and Steve Holland
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One ahead of a visit to the US southern border area in Texas from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the US, January 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One ahead of a visit to the US southern border area in Texas from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the US, January 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated that he may declare a national emergency if Congress does not meet his demand for billions of dollars to construct a wall along the US-Mexico frontier.

Trump was headed to McAllen, Texas, on the Mexican border in an attempt to win support for his wall a day after another acrimonious meeting with Democrats on funding for the barrier. A quarter of the federal government was shut down for the 20th day in the standoff.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are working without pay or staying home on furlough due to the shutdown, which will be the longest in US history if still under way on Saturday. Trump is demanding that any legislation to end the partial closure must contain $5.7bn for a border barrier.

As he prepared to leave the White House, Trump told reporters, “I have the absolute right to declare a national emergency. I’m not prepared to do that yet but if I have to I will ... I may do it. I this doesn’t work out, probably I will do it."

If he declares an emergency in an attempt to circumvent Congress's power over the national purse strings, Trump likely would try to redirect money from the Department of Defense toward his proposed wall. Democrats in control of the House of Representatives have refused to fund the wall as a part or shutdown-ending legislation.

Such a step could prompt an immediate legal challenge over constitutional powers from congressional Democrats. A subsequent court fight could be protracted, making room for the shutdown to be ended in the interim. The final outcome would then be left up to judges, not the president and Congress.

Reuters

Donald Trump is running out of options to end the shutdown

He’s visiting the Mexican border, even though ‘it’s not going to change a damn thing’, according to the New York Times
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump still wants his wall, but has not declared emergency, yet

The US president says he will continue to seek a solution to the impasse with Congress
World
1 day ago

US House Democrats to test Republicans on Trump’s wall demand

Democrats push for reopening of departments and agencies shutdown in December
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Trump says he’ll probably declare national ...
World / Americas
2.
Amnesty calls for international probe into ...
World / Europe
3.
Nicolas Maduro to start new term as Venezuela ...
World / Americas
4.
UK’s Jeremy Corbyn canvasses support to break ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Congress and Trump hit a wall
News & Fox / Trending

Donald Trump still wants his wall, but has not declared emergency, yet
World / Americas

Donald Trump may push untested emergency power
World / Americas

Key dates looming could shorten Trump’s shutdown
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.