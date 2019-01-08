Donald Trump may push untested emergency power

The president has asserted that he has the authority to build a wall without congressional approval if he declares a national emergency, but the White House hasn’t provided an explanation of the legal justification. Democrats have rejected the idea as an illegal over-reach of presidential authority but Republican lawmakers have been relatively quiet.

Under the law governing the Pentagon, the president can declare a national emergency, which would allow the defence secretary to redirect money from military construction funds for projects “necessary” to support the deployment of US armed forces. That allows the secretary to skip congressional approval, which is normally needed to spend federal money.

The president has broad authority to declare a national emergency under a 1976 law and dozens of emergencies have since been declared, including during the Iran hostage crisis and the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.

“He has the authority to declare an emergency as long as he does so following the protocols laid out in that statute,” said Harold Krent, a professor who studies presidential power at the Chicago-Kent College of law, in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “There are very few constraints in the legislation that define what is a permissible emergency.”

But the law, passed as part of a sweeping set of legislation designed to restrain presidential powers after the Watergate scandal, also demands that the president invoke specific statutory authority for emergency actions.

Popular projects delayed

The defence department has emergency power to tap into — but not to exceed — funds already appropriated for military construction, as long as those funds aren’t already officially obligated. Trump has sent National Guard units and active-duty military to the border to support immigration enforcement.

Still, diverting the money carries political risks.

The president’s request for $5.6bn in wall funding represents more than half of the $10.3bn appropriated for military construction this year and would mean side-lining politically popular projects. That could particularly hit military families, with the government slated to spend $1.6bn of that budget on family housing, $352m for medical facilities, and $267m on educational facilities.

Another money pot

The law also allows the defence secretary to terminate or defer the construction of Army civil works projects during a national emergency, and apply those funds to to “authorised civil works, military construction, and civil defence projects that are essential to the national defence”.

That again risks a political backlash, since Trump’s request for wall funding amounts to almost all of the less than $7bn Congress appropriated for the purpose this fiscal year. The funding is largely committed to operating and maintaining important commercial routes as well as flood risk management.