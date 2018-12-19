Judge excoriates Trump’s former adviser — but delays sentencing

Sullivan appeared ready to sentence Flynn to prison but then gave him the option of a delay in his sentencing so he could fully co-operate with any pending investigations and bolster his case for leniency. The judge told Flynn he could not promise that he would not eventually sentence him to serve prison time.

Flynn accepted the offer. Sullivan did not set a new date for sentencing but asked Mueller’s team and Flynn’s attorney to give him a status report by March 13. Sullivan later imposed travel restrictions on Flynn, ordering him to surrender his passport and to obtain court permission before traveling outside the Washington area. The curbs are typical for people released on their own recognisance, the judge said.

Prosecutors said Flynn had already provided most of the co-operation he could, but it was possible he might be able to help investigators further. Flynn’s attorney said his client is co-operating with federal prosecutors in a case against Bijan Rafiekian, his former business partner who has been charged with unregistered lobbying for Turkey.

Rafiekian pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to those charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. His trial is scheduled for February 11. Flynn is expected to testify.

Prosecutors have said Rafiekian and Flynn lobbied to have Washington extradite a Muslim cleric who lives in the US and is accused by Turkey’s government of backing a 2016 coup attempt. Flynn has not been charged in that case.

‘Lock her up!’

Flynn was a high-profile adviser to Trump’s campaign team. At the Republican Party’s national convention in 2016, Flynn led Trump supporters in cries of “Lock her up!” directed against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

A group of protesters, including some who chanted “Lock him up,” gathered outside the courthouse on Tuesday, along with a large inflatable rat fashioned to look like Trump. Several Flynn supporters were also there, cheering as he entered and exited. One held a sign that read, “Michael Flynn is a hero”.

Flynn became national security adviser when Trump took office in January 2017, but lasted only 24 days before being fired.

He told FBI investigators on January 24 2017, that he had not discussed the US sanctions with Kislyak when, in fact, he had, according to his plea agreement. Trump has said he fired Flynn because he also lied to vice-president Mike Pence about the contacts with Kislyak.

Trump has also said that Flynn did not break the law and has voiced support for him, raising speculation the Republican president might pardon him.

“Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

After the hearing, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters the FBI had “ambushed” Flynn in the way agents questioned him, but said his “activities” at the centre of the case “don’t have anything to do with the president” and disputed that Flynn had committed treason. “We wish General Flynn well,” Sanders said.

In contrast, Trump has called his former long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to separate charges, a “rat”.

Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election and whether Trump has unlawfully sought to obstruct the probe has cast a shadow over his presidency. Several former Trump aides have pleaded guilty in Mueller’s probe, but Flynn was the first former Trump White House official to do so. Mueller has also charged a series of Russian individuals and entities.

Trump has called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt” and has denied collusion with Moscow. Russia has denied meddling in the election, contrary to the conclusion of US intelligence agencies that have said Moscow used hacking and propaganda to try to sow discord in the US and boost Trump’s chances against Clinton.

