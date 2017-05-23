Flynn invokes the fifth but committee ‘will get to the truth on way or another’

The committee is conducting one of the main congressional probes into US intelligence agency reports of Russian meddling in the election and whether there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump denies any collusion.

Separately, on Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump asked two of the country’s top intelligence officials, director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency director Admiral Michael Rogers, to help him deny any collusion between his team and Russia during his presidential campaign.

Coats and Rogers declined the request, the Post reported.

Pentagon misled?

Flynn apparently misled Pentagon investigators about his foreign connections when he sought to renew his security clearance in early 2016, according to a document obtained by congressional Democrats and released, in part, on Monday. Interviewed as part of the clearance renewal process, Flynn said all of his foreign trips as a private citizen "were funded by US companies", according to excerpts of a March 14 2016, report compiled by security clearance investigators.

In fact, a trip Flynn made to Moscow in December 2015, where he attended a gala dinner and sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was paid for by Russia Today [news network], which US officials consider a state-run propaganda arm, according to documents previously released by the US House Oversight Committee.

The document is the latest to shed light on how Flynn received a clearance and was hired as Trump’s national security advisor. He was forced to resign in February after less than a month for failing to disclose the content of his talks with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the US, and misleading vice-president Mike Pence about the conversations. Excerpts were released by representative Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House committee.

Flynn’s attorney wrote to the committee that "the context in which the committee has called for general Flynn’s testimonial production of documents makes clear that he has more than a reasonable apprehension that any testimony he provides could be used against him". Flynn’s legal team said he was rejecting the subpoena because the committee spurned his offer, made in a May 8 letter, "to give a full account of the facts and to answer the committee’s questions, should the circumstances permit, including assurances against unfair prosecution. We stated that, absent such assurances, general Flynn would respectfully decline your request for an interview and for production of documents".