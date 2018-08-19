Nicolas Maduro’s 60-fold minimum wage increase causes alarm

When Venezuela was enjoying a decade-long oil bonanza, he had 10 employees.

"I have thought about closing for good and leaving, all the more so now with these increases. I have held back due to my 14-year-old son, who I would leave here because I need to emigrate first," said Herrera, surrounded by stores that have been shuttered after their owners fled the country.

To soften the blow, Maduro vowed that the government would cover three months of the wage increase for small and medium-sized companies. But he did not provide details and it remains unclear how his cash-starved government would afford such a hefty payout or whether the chaotic administration has the logistical capacity to pay wages on time.

The information ministry did not respond to a request for an explanation of the plan. Venezuela’s opposition called for protests and a national strike on Tuesday, though recent attempts by the fractured coalition to rally Venezuelans have had little effect. Venezuela’s main business chamber, Fedecamaras, said it did not have any estimates on the effects of the measure yet, though local economists predicted a heavy toll.

"A minimum wage of 180-million bolivars in this current situation implies the closure of thousands of companies and the unemployment of many people," said economist Luis Oliveros.

Bakery owner Luis Carballo, a 59-year-old who has worked in the bread sector for 45 years, said he would try to stay afloat, but was full of dread.

"I have to increase prices … And if I don’t sell, production drops, and I have to suspend some of my employees. I feel really badly," Carballo said.

Outside another bakery in San Cristobal, security guard Victor Martinez fretted with a friend about the measures.

"This is worsening the situation. I’m scared of losing my job," Martinez said.