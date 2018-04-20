Trump claims Comey’s memos exonerate him

Washington — President Donald Trump praised James Comey for his honourable conduct during the 2016 campaign, sought out his loyalty, and asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director to let go of an investigation into his former national security adviser, according to memos Comey wrote to document private conversations.

These aspects of Comey’s meetings with Trump — which took place before he was fired by the president in May 2017 — are detailed in memos the Justice Department turned over on Thursday to House of Congress committees.

The memos track broadly with accounts of those discussions Comey has given in public testimony to Congress and his new bestselling book.

After the contents of the memos were released, Trump wrote on Twitter late Thursday night that they "show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION".

The memos chronicle wide-ranging discussions, with Trump flattering Comey and displaying an eagerness to disprove a story about his involvement with Russian prostitutes.

They also portray a president displaying moments of candour as he tried to persuade the FBI director to declare the president was not personally under investigation.