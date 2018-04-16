Donald Trump is a ‘serial liar’ who is ‘morally unfit’ to hold office, says James Comey

In the book Comey likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss and says he demanded the then FBI chief’s personal pledge of loyalty — a damning account that has infuriated the president at a moment of intensifying legal pressure on other fronts.

"I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His ‘memos’ are self serving and FAKE!" Trump said in a tweetstorm fired off on Sunday before the interview.

The president said he "stupidly" handled a probe into Trump’s 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton and how she used a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

In another tweet, the president offered a mini review of Comey’s memoir.

"The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC [Democratic National Convention] refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, [Andrew] McCabe’s $700,000 & more?" The jumble of references appeared to allude to unsubstantiated accusations Trump has previously made claiming Comey lied in Senate testimony last May in denying he had served as an anonymous news source.

"Look, it’s been very clear that James Comey is a self-admitted leaker. He lied to Congress," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Sunday on ABC’s This Week. In the interview Comey said he was unsure whether or not the Russians have compromising material that could be used to blackmail Trump — either relating to his pre-election personal conduct or his campaign’s actions.

"I think it’s possible. I don’t know. These are more words I never thought I’d utter about a president of the US, but it’s possible," he said.

And Comey said the president might have obstructed justice when he asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Possibly. I mean, it’s certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice," Comey said. "It would depend upon other things that reflected on his intent." Trump and his aides have countered Comey’s media blitz by attacking his handling of the probe into Clinton’s emails. Comey acknowledged in the ABC interview that his belief that Clinton would be elected president "was a factor" in his decision to reopen the email probe 11 days before the US election, a development that Clinton blames for her surprise defeat.

"I don’t remember spelling it out, but it had to have been, that she’s going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people, she’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out," Comey said.

Trump attacked him on Twitter.

"Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe," Trump said.

"In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!" he wrote.

