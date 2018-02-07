Trump to throw old-school military parade, in the North Korean manner

Bangkok — The US military’s top officer said on Wednesday that planning is underway after President Donald Trump ordered a military parade, an unconventional demand that has drawn comparisons to sabre rattling more commonly associated with autocrats.

"I am aware of the president’s request and we are in the initial planning stages to meet the president’s direction," General Joe Dunford, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, told reporters during a visit to the Thai capital Bangkok.

Dunford is the first top US military official to publicly address Trump’s long-standing wish for a large-scale military parade, which the White House confirmed on Tuesday. The general did not address a question on whether it would be a good use of military resources.

The US normally reserves its military parades to mark the end of conflicts, such as in 1991 when president George HW Bush held a national victory parade in Washington to celebrate the end of the Gulf War.