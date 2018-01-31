Democrats hiss as Trump calls for compromise on immigration

"Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve," Trump said in his first state of the union address to Congress.

Trump used the 80-minute speech, given annually by presidents to Congress, to try to overcome doubts about his presidency at a time when he is battling a probe into his campaign’s alleged ties with Russia and suffering low job approval ratings.

Trump made no mention of the federal probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, a controversy that is dogging his presidency. He has denied collusion and has called the probe a "witch hunt".

The speech was short on details about Trump’s policy proposals.

There was little sign of unity inside the House of Representatives chamber where Trump spoke.

Republican legislators cheered wildly at the president’s applause lines. Democrats often sat in their seats silently, and many booed when he laid out his immigration proposals.

North Korea

Turning to foreign policy late in the speech, Trump denounced the "depraved character" of North Korea’s leadership and said Pyongyang’s "reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland".

"We are waging a campaign of maximum pressure to prevent that from happening," he said.

Trump also said he had signed an order to keep open the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for detained militants.

Democratic former president Barack Obama had vowed to close the prison, which has been criticised by human rights groups, but was not able to shut it down completely.

Whether Trump would follow through on his appeal for bipartisan harmony was far from clear.