Drug makers catch Wall Street’s eye on approvals by new FDA head

Wall Street is paying attention, with some portfolio managers shifting their strategies, anticipating faster approvals and less restrictive labels.

Life under the new FDA chief is a mixed bag, as they see it. On the one hand, a more permissive agency is a boon to the industry, which typically sees only 12% of experimental drugs successfully make it through human trials and onto the market. On the other hand, broader approvals for how drugs can be used may give more power to insurers to force price competition, lowering expected profits for new drugs.

Samuel Isaly is a managing partner of health-focused OrbiMed Advisors and a storied biotechnology investor — according to Barron’s Magazine, he consistently beat the S&P 500 for 25 years straight, from 1990 to 2015 — who says he’s never seen anything like the recent flurry of FDA approvals.

"Trump, embodied in Gottlieb, has encouraged competition as a way to bring down prices," said Isaly. "I like the idea of making more medicines available to more people at a more reasonable price, so as a human being, not as an investor, I think it’s a great thing."

2012 law

It’s not just the new administration that’s behind the speedier approvals. The agency’s actions are partly thanks to legislation passed in 2012 that created mechanisms to reduce review times, such the Breakthrough Therapy designation and widening the use of accelerated approvals. Both give a faster review process to drugs seen as providing a substantial improvement to patients with dire need.

Since becoming commissioner in May, Gottlieb has stressed his desire to tackle rising drug prices by encouraging competition, echoing the sentiments of US President Donald Trump, who had pledged to reduce drug costs during the campaign. Gottlieb has recently been talked about as a possible new head of health and human services in the wake of Tom Price’s resignation from that post last week.

The agency stresses that the changes to increase speed aren’t at the expense of safety.

"The FDA makes decisions based on consistent, rigorous scientific principles," said spokesperson Sandy Walsh in an e-mail. "We’re always implementing reforms to modernise and strengthen how we determine safety and effectiveness, while also making the drug development and review process more efficient."