Trump works with Democrats to save the Dreamers

All year, Democrats have insisted they will block any legislation that contains funding for a wall along the length of the US border with Mexico, a top Trump campaign goal that many Republicans in congress also do not support.

While White House officials have suggested legislation on DACA could move forward without wall funding, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the characterisation that a deal had been reached to leave it out of any legislation focused on the Dreamers. "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to," she said on Twitter.

Throughout his 2016 presidential campaign and since taking office in January, Trump has demanded the construction of a wall to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs. He initially said Mexico would pay for the wall but has requested money from the congress after the government of Mexico refused to pay.

The dinner was the latest effort in a new initiative by Trump to work with opposition party Democrats on major legislation. Following the dinner, a White House official said the president, Schumer and Pelosi discussed tax reform, immigration, border security, infrastructure investments and trade as part of Trump’s bid to reach out to Democrats. "The administration looks forward to continuing these conversations with leadership on both sides of the aisle," the official said.

Over dinner, Trump and the Democratic leaders also discussed issues related to US-China trade, according to a congressional aide briefed on the meeting. Schumer and Pelosi also said they urged Trump to make government subsidy payments under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, permanent. "These discussions will continue," the lawmakers said.